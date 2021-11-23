Navigating the fast-growing volatility managed sector

The Horizon by Embark chief executive (pictured) made the observation and prediction at a recent webinar, hosted by Professional Adviser, alongside fellow panellists Alex Lyle, head of managed funds at Columbia Threadneedle in EMEA, and Paul Hogg, senior business development manager at EV.

The IA launched the Volatility Managed Sector in April 2017 as a response to a growing number of funds that were aiming to deliver outcomes based around volatility and risk. Rostron noted that assets in the sector had grown to some £50bn, despite launching only four years ago.

"The great thing about these funds is that they are based on outcome and the client journey," said Rostron. "They are built to fit attitude to risk profiles of the client."

Rostron said it was only in November 2021 that he decided to put Horizon's funds, launched in late 2013, into the sector. They were transferred from one of the IA Mixed Investment sectors and it was a move made after feedback from financial advisers indicated the new sector may be a better home for the products.

Management

The strategic asset allocation of the funds is carried out by EV. Columbia Threadneedle's multi-asset team conducts the tactical allocation and active asset management.

Alex Lyle, head of managed funds at Columbia Threadneedle in EMEA, explained that Columbia manages the funds "in the same way as all our managed funds" but keeps a careful eye on volatility.

He added: "We make sure that we've got a good mix of assets in the fund, which hopefully are either uncorrelated or negatively correlated so that the volatility is kept under control. EV have developed a model of volatility of the different asset classes. We feed in the allocations we have in different areas and that tells us the expected volatility."

However, panellists noted the sector was not without its challenges. In particular, Paul Hogg, senior business development manager at EV, said the variety of mandates within the sector complicates things.

"It's a question of how an adviser is able to do their analysis," said Hogg. "Yes, the volatility is managed to a level that the client is happy with but is it delivering the return for that level of risk?"

Whether a given result is seen as satisfactory would depend to some extent on the benchmark being used. Hogg said that different groups would assess outcomes in different ways.

He added: "It's about the adviser having the capability to use the same efficient frontier within their process - to say what happens if I use this provider or I blend a portfolio as part of a solution - or a client has a mixture of objectives."

User-friendly

Despite these complications, Rostron said the volatility managed sector was "clearly a user-friendly sector for financial advisers."

However, he added: "There isn't that much available to help financial advisers understand the IA Volatility Managed sector."

This has heightened the need for education about the sector, with the responsibility falling upon fund groups. Rostron stressed this is not about "understanding how you calculate the intricacies of volatility" but instead knowing how the funds are managed and what the benefits are for clients and advisers.