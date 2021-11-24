FCA seeks services of third-party crypto analyst

“The analysis of cryptoasset blockchain data is an essential aspect of the FCA toolkit when approaching its duties as supervisor of firms carrying out certain cryptoasset activity in the UK.”

Under the UK's Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations 2017, the FCA is required to approve and register firms conducting crypto asset activities and ensure they are effectively monitored and comply with relevant regulations.

FCA 'not capable' of effectively supervising Binance

In order to carry out its role effectively, the regulator said it required access to specialist services that support the scrutinisation of this process and provide access to a platform that aids efficient analysis of crypto asset data.

Crypto asset firms themselves are required to establish and maintain policies, controls and procedures to mitigate and manage, effectively, the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing, and the FCA must ensure that any application for business registration meets the requirements of money laundering regulations.

According to the tender statement: "The analysis of cryptoasset blockchain data is an essential aspect of the FCA toolkit when approaching its duties as supervisor of firms carrying out certain cryptoasset activity in the UK."

"The development of this capability is closely aligned with operational objectives of the FCA and has applications in the prevention of harm to consumers, in enhancing the integrity of the UK financial system and in promoting competition."

Crypto exchange Coinbase threatened with legal action by SEC

In June, the FCA announced it was extending the deadline for cryptoasset businesses to register under the Temporary Registrations Regime (TRR), as increasingly firms were not meeting the required standards.

The watchdog has also previously expressed doubt in its own ability to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges.

In August, the FCA said it was "not capable" of effectively supervising the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange - Binance - while highlighting the risks posed by its associated products.

Binance failed to report in line the FCA's anti-money laundering regulation back in June.