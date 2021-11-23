abrdn to standardise fee disclosure to investors

James Baxter-Derrington
All costs incurred by implementing the changes will be borne by the asset manager, not the funds.
All costs incurred by implementing the changes will be borne by the asset manager, not the funds.

abrdn is to standardise the terminology by which it discloses fees to investors across its fund range from January 2022.

According to a letter to investors, the new standardised fund operating expense structure will consist of a "general administration charge" and "other fees and expenses", along with the existing annual management charge.

The general administration charge will be a fixed rate charge of 0.08% and will be paid out of the scheme property of the fund to cover general operating expenses, including depositary, fund administration and custodian charges.

If the firm wishes to increase this fee, investors will be given 60 days' notice, as per FCA COLL requirements.

Other fees and expenses will vary between funds and will cover such expenses as asset custody fees, transaction costs and benchmark licensing fees.

These fees will generally be taken from the income generated by each fund, with the exception of broker commission and other fees incurred in effecting transactions, fees payable under indemnity provisions and liabilities on the transfer of assets, which will be taken from the capital of the fund.

If there is insufficient income to meet any charges, the firm will pay the fees from the capital of the fund.

The investment management fee will be reworded across the firm's fund range to read consistently as "annual management charge".

Any entry, exit or class specific charges remain unchanged.

The fund house noted that there are no new fees being introduced and the ongoing charges figure will not change as a direct result of these alterations.

All costs incurred by implementing the changes will be borne by the asset manager, not the funds.

