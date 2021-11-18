Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

The firm's board of directors has already begun an internal and external search process, aided by an executive head-hunter business, to find Weil's replacement.

"To ensure a seamless transition, Dick will remain in his role until March 2022 and assist Janus Henderson in an orderly transfer of responsibilities," Richard Gillingwater, chair of the board, informed clients today (18 November).

Weil will serve as an advisor to the investment house until 20 June 2022.

Gillingwater added: "Dick has instilled a unified culture of excellence throughout Janus Henderson, with a relentless focus on serving our clients.

Janus Henderson bolsters senior investment trust team

"He has played an integral role in building a strong operational and financial foundation, extending our product offerings, and unlocking value creation for clients and shareholders all while positioning the company for future growth."

"Under Dick's leadership, Janus and Henderson were successfully merged resulting in the truly global active asset management firm that we know today," he said.

"With an experienced leadership team and proven strategy in place, Dick believes that now is the right time to begin a search for a new leader to build on the strong platform that exists and drive Janus Henderson's next chapter of growth."

According to Gillingwater, the board of directors believes Janus Henderson is "well positioned" for future growth and its focus is on "ensuring it identifies a leader who can build on the firm's success to date".

Weil has been at the helm of Janus Henderson Group since 2010, when he joined the firm as CEO. Before his tenure there, he spent 15 years at PIMCO where he most recently served as global head of PIMCO Advisory. Prior to this, he was chief operating officer of PIMCO for ten years.