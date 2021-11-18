Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

Search for successor underway

clock • 1 min read
Dick Weil to retire in March 2022
Image:

Dick Weil to retire in March 2022

Janus Henderson Group’s chief executive Dick Weil is set to retire at the end of March next year, it has been confirmed.

The firm's board of directors has already begun an internal and external search process, aided by an executive head-hunter business, to find Weil's replacement.

"To ensure a seamless transition, Dick will remain in his role until March 2022 and assist Janus Henderson in an orderly transfer of responsibilities," Richard Gillingwater, chair of the board, informed clients today (18 November).

Weil will serve as an advisor to the investment house until 20 June 2022.

Gillingwater added: "Dick has instilled a unified culture of excellence throughout Janus Henderson, with a relentless focus on serving our clients.

Janus Henderson bolsters senior investment trust team

"He has played an integral role in building a strong operational and financial foundation, extending our product offerings, and unlocking value creation for clients and shareholders all while positioning the company for future growth."

"Under Dick's leadership, Janus and Henderson were successfully merged resulting in the truly global active asset management firm that we know today," he said.

"With an experienced leadership team and proven strategy in place, Dick believes that now is the right time to begin a search for a new leader to build on the strong platform that exists and drive Janus Henderson's next chapter of growth."

According to Gillingwater, the board of directors believes Janus Henderson is "well positioned" for future growth and its focus is on "ensuring it identifies a leader who can build on the firm's success to date".

Weil has been at the helm of Janus Henderson Group since 2010, when he joined the firm as CEO.  Before his tenure there, he spent 15 years at PIMCO where he most recently served as global head of PIMCO Advisory. Prior to this, he was chief operating officer of PIMCO for ten years.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

ESG 'gains further momentum' in October, attracting majority of total ETF inflows

Markets braced for volatility as growth slowdown looms

More on People moves

BNY Mellon taps Natixis for head of European distribution
People moves

BNY Mellon taps Natixis for head of European distribution

New role

Georgie Lee
clock 17 November 2021 • 1 min read
Gresham House has appointed Jonathan Walker and Rosie French to its sustainable investment team
People moves

Gresham House bolsters sustainable investment team with two hires

Jonathan Walker and Rosie French join firm

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 17 November 2021 • 2 min read
Jeffrey Palma will be responsible for leading Cohen & Steers' asset allocation teams, strategies and macroeconomic research
People moves

Cohen & Steers names Jeffrey Palma head of multi-asset solutions

Joins from State Street Global Advisors

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 17 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

interactive investor places Buffettology and Crux funds under formal review

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162m over 'flagrant breach' of contract

16 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

Bambos Hambi to retire at the end of the year

15 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Michael Lindsell: Tech and energy boom has hurt portfolio returns

12 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Close Brothers AM CEO steps down

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

Gina Miller decries 'unlawful' changes to FCA compensation scheme

15 November 2021 • 1 min read
18 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Investment Company of the Year Awards 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 