ESG 'gains further momentum' in October, attracting majority of total ETF inflows

ETFs see "solid" inflows across the board

Across the board, equity and fixed income Europe-domiciled ETFs gathered "solid" net inflows of €10.4bn through the course of the month.

Equities ETFs were strongly in favour, the research suggests, with investors adding a net €9.7bn to the asset class through the investment vehicle, while fixed income ETF flows fell just short of €1bn.

Against the ongoing backdrop of uncertainty and rising inflation, European ESG ETFs "gained further momentum" with an influx of new cash to the tune of €6.5bn, accounting for over half of total ETF net inflows.

Open-ended fixed income funds gained net new assets of €25.5bn in October, bringing the combined total flows for the asset class - including fixed income ETFs - to €26.4bn.

Lyxor ETF commented: "[Fixed income] flows went mostly to defensive exposures, whilst EM and High Yield lost ground."

Open-ended equity funds saw €21.7bn of net inflows bringing the overall total to over €31bn, according to the report.

"Investors showed further preference for well diversified developed markets exposures. Technology, Energy and Financials were also in favour," said Lyxor.

The ETF provider highlighted that October was a "very strong" month for risk assets, with the S&P500 ending with a 6.9% return.

On the Smart Beta ETF front, which attracted €0.7bn, ‘Quality' funds were most in favour. "This indicates increasing cautiousness from some investors," said Lyxor.