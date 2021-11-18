British Patient Capital backs UK start ups

The venture capital arm of the state-owned British Business Bank has a £2.5bn budget and has invested in three businesses to date, according to reports in the Financial Times.

The largest is a £7m stake in Accurx, a medical tech company, followed by £5m in both data analytics firm, Quantexa, and Thought Machine, which provides banking software.

The investments form part of British Patient Capital's co-investment strategy that will see it acquire stakes in what it considers to be fast growing businesses.

VCT industry cautiously hope for budget boost This strategy will reportedly run alongside Rishi Sunak's £375m Future Fund Breakthrough scheme, which is being overseen by British Patient Capital.

This scheme also recently announced its first investment in hand-tracking tech firm, Ultraleap.

Judith Hartley, CEO, British Patient Capital, said: "Future Fund: Breakthrough was established to support UK R&D intensive companies raise the patient capital they need to fuel the later stages of their growth, and in doing so, help ensure the UK is a world leader in the industries of the future.

"Through our investment in Ultraleap, we are supporting the development of a UK champion in the metaverse, widely regarded as the next phase of the internet. It will be exciting to see how the company progresses."