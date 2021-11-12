FCA joins forces with PIMFA to ease FSCS levy 'burden' on firms

The UK regulator said it would work with PIMFA on reducing the levy "burden" on firms between 2025 and 2030, once the FSCS is stabilised.

The announcement came on Thursday (11 November), the same day the FSCS lowered its forecast for the levy from an initial £1bn for 2021/22 to £717m.

Sarah Pritchard, executive director, markets at the FCA, said the regulator was looking to stabilise the FSCS levy by 2025 as part of its "transformation policy".

Speaking in a keynote speech at PIMFA's virtual senior leadership summit, she added that the FCA was targeting a "year-on-year reduction in the levy between 2025 and 2030".

PIMFA chief executive Liz Field welcomed the FCA announcement.

She added: "PIMFA remains absolutely clear that the current levels of FSCS funding are unsustainable for the industry and can only be addressed once the drivers of FSCS claims are suitably addressed."