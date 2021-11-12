Global ETF assets break $10trn barrier

Exchange-traded funds now comprise a quarter of all equity assets around the world and 15% of total bond fund assets.

According to data from EPFR, the passive model has taken just one year to grow from $7trn to $10trn, with North America holding the lion's share at 65% of total AUM globally.

While it took almost two decades for ETFs to accumulate $1trn globally, a milestone achieved in December 2009, the fund structure has grown exponentially, doubling its assets every four years since its first trillion.

While North American assets far outweigh the rest of the world, globally focused products take the second spot, with 13% of assets, followed by emerging market ETFs at 9%, Asia Pacific funds at 7%, with European-focused ETFs rounding out the regions at 5%.