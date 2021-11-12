Global ETF assets break $10trn barrier

Six months for most recent trillion

Exchange-traded funds now comprise a quarter of all equity assets around the world and 15% of total bond fund assets.
Assets under management held by ETFs globally have broken through the $10trn barrier, just six months after the $9trn figure was broached.

According to data from EPFR, the passive model has taken just one year to grow from $7trn to $10trn, with North America holding the lion's share at 65% of total AUM globally.

While it took almost two decades for ETFs to accumulate $1trn globally, a milestone achieved in December 2009, the fund structure has grown exponentially, doubling its assets every four years since its first trillion.

European ETF market opens 2021 breaking €1trn barrier

While North American assets far outweigh the rest of the world, globally focused products take the second spot, with 13% of assets, followed by emerging market ETFs at 9%, Asia Pacific funds at 7%, with European-focused ETFs rounding out the regions at 5%.

