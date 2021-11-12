CASCAID relaunches to support the NSPCC in 2022

Following a meeting at Jupiter's office in Victoria Street, it was decided that the organisation will support the NSPCC in 2022. It hopes to raise more than £1m for the charity throughout the course of the year.

Peter Wanless, CEO of the NSPCC, said: "We are absolutely delighted that CASCAID has chosen us as their charity partner. This partnership comes at an especially important time when you consider the heightened need for NSPCC services and support.

"Since the pandemic began, there has been a 134% increase in children's mental health referrals to CAHMS. The NSPCC has seen a threefold increase in calls to Childline about sexual abuse within the family, and a 53% rise in domestic abuse.

"Childhood shapes who we become. Abuse and neglect never should. With CASCAID's help, we can give more children the vital support they need so they can go on to lead the bright futures they deserve."

Launched in 2016, CASCAID is an industry initiative founded by Helen Wagstaff, which brings the asset management community together to raise money for good causes.

Now comprising more than 100 ambassadors, previous events have included abseiling the Broadgate tower, Iron Man challenges, 24-hour karaoke, marathon running and a dragon boat race among many others.

Jeremy Roberts, CASCAID ambassador and global head of distribution at GAM, said: "I am so delighted that CASCAID is relaunching. It is amazing to see the asset management community pulling together for such a great cause.

"The room last night was buzzing with ideas and we all feel inspired to make a difference. We are keen to get more portfolio managers involved - so if anyone would like to join us as an Ambassador, please get in touch."

So far, CASCAID has raised £2.4m for Cancer Research UK and £1.6m for Great Ormond Street Hospital, as well as more than £100,000 for the NHS during lockdown.