AVI calls on Third Point shareholders to ditch director

AVI executive director and head of research Tom Treanor accused AVI of "intransigence and disregard for good corporate governance" due to a continued refusal to put AVI's "discount-control related advisory resolution" to shareholders.

This has led AVI to propose this resolution as a proxy instead, Treanor wrote to shareholders on 11 November.

"Shareholders wishing to express their support for our advisory resolution should vote for the resolution to remove Mr Targoff," he said. Josh Targoff joined Third Point in 2008.

The proposed resolution marks the latest escalation between both firms, which has seen a series of exchanges between both parties.

In October, Third Point rejected a second call for an EGM, stating it found AVI's actions "disappointing".

It also accused AVI of "drawing attention to itself".

Treanor wrote on Thursday: "Contrary to the board's assertions, we have no interest in prolonging this dispute.

"If our proposal were not backed by a majority of independent shareholders, we would quite happily move on. All we have ever sought is a transparent vote to assess shareholder views."

Third Point had previously said AVI's efforts to call a meeting rely on "novel legal arguments and an incorrect understanding of how companies work".

Treanor reiterated the threat of applying for a declaration from the Royal Court in Guernsey that Third Point's board comply with its advisory requisition.

The costs of any legal action would be borne by Third Point if it is found to have behaved "improperly," he said, adding: "in other words, by ourselves and fellow shareholders".

AVI and other shareholders, representing over 17% of Third Point's ordinary shares and 10% of voting rights, originally called for an emergency general meeting in July this year to instigate its advisory policy intended to fix what it called a "persistent and entrenched trading discount to NAV".

A spokesperson from Third Point said they have no comment regarding AVI's letter.