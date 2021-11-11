AVI calls on Third Point shareholders to ditch director

Threat of legal action reiterated

clock • 2 min read
AVI calls for dismissal of TPIL non-exec Joshua Targoff
Image:

AVI calls for dismissal of TPIL non-exec Joshua Targoff

Asset Value Investors has called on other shareholders of Third Point Investors Limited to vote for the removal of a non-independent director from its board at an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 1 December.

AVI executive director and head of research Tom Treanor accused AVI of "intransigence and disregard for good corporate governance" due to a continued refusal to put AVI's "discount-control related advisory resolution" to shareholders.

This has led AVI to propose this resolution as a proxy instead, Treanor wrote to shareholders on 11 November.

"Shareholders wishing to express their support for our advisory resolution should vote for the resolution to remove Mr Targoff," he said. Josh Targoff joined Third Point in 2008.

Third Point Investors shareholders clash over 'persistent and entrenched' discount

The proposed resolution marks the latest escalation between both firms, which has seen a series of exchanges between both parties.

In October, Third Point rejected a second call for an EGM, stating it found AVI's actions "disappointing".

It also accused AVI of "drawing attention to itself".

Third Point Investors rejects 'disappointing' second call for EGM

Treanor wrote on Thursday: "Contrary to the board's assertions, we have no interest in prolonging this dispute.

"If our proposal were not backed by a majority of independent shareholders, we would quite happily move on. All we have ever sought is a transparent vote to assess shareholder views."

Third Point had previously said AVI's efforts to call a meeting rely on "novel legal arguments and an incorrect understanding of how companies work".

AVI calls on shareholders to remove Symphony International Holdings' board

Treanor reiterated the threat of applying for a declaration from the Royal Court in Guernsey that Third Point's board comply with its advisory requisition.

The costs of any legal action would be borne by Third Point if it is found to have behaved "improperly," he said, adding: "in other words, by ourselves and fellow shareholders".

AVI and other shareholders, representing over 17% of Third Point's ordinary shares and 10% of voting rights, originally called for an emergency general meeting in July this year to instigate its advisory policy intended to fix what it called a "persistent and entrenched trading discount to NAV".

A spokesperson from Third Point said they have no comment regarding AVI's letter.

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

TPIL completes IPO of electric car maker Rivian

Franklin Templeton names head of UK wholesale as head of retail leaves firm

More on Investment Trusts

Industry Voice: Kempen Outlook 2022 - Strong economic growth, but coronavirus continues to play a role
Investment

Industry Voice: Kempen Outlook 2022 - Strong economic growth, but coronavirus continues to play a role

We are optimistic about economic growth in 2022. We expect strong growth in the US, the eurozone and Japan, but China will lag. Many countries have not yet recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. Yet corona continues to play a significant role.

Kempen
clock 11 November 2021 • 1 min read
Diversity Blog: How is asset management tackling equality?
Investment

Diversity Blog: 70% of Trillium's AUM is run by women but asset manager wants to do better

Round-up of diversity coverage

Investment Week
clock 10 November 2021 • 1 min read
Brian Klinksiek and Simon Marx, LaSalle Investment Management
Investment

Four key things property investors should know in the wake of Covid

Sector has changed dramatically

Brian Klinksiek and Simon Marx
clock 10 November 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

FCA under fire over LV sale

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

Abrdn 'in discussions' to buy interactive investor

08 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Columbia Threadneedle completes £615m acquisition of BMO EMEA asset management business

08 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

10 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

UK economy set for prolonged stagnation and 'widening' inequalities

10 November 2021 • 2 min read
16 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Retirement Planning Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 