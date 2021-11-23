Gresham House Baronsmead and Mobeus VCTs to share all future private equity investments

Gresham House added £369m in AuM

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
Bevan Duncan of Gresham House
Image:

Bevan Duncan of Gresham House

The Baronsmead and Mobeus VCTs are set to invest collectively in all future private equity deals, following the latter’s acquisition by Gresham House earlier this year.

Speaking to Investment Week, managing director, strategic equity at Gresham House Bevan Duncan said that investors "should not see a private equity deal done next year which is just Baronsmead or just Mobeus".

"There is an allocation policy, which splits that new deal among those six VCTs as a set percentage," he explained. "There is a very clear mechanical allocation policy that is going to be applied to those funds as they start investing alongside each other."

Octopus Titan VCT raises £200m in four weeks

Gresham House acquired the four trusts from Mobeus Equity Partners last month, adding £369m in assets under management to its VCT business, which grew to £850m as a result.

However, Duncan clarified that "while there will be some common assets, it is going to take a very long time for that to be a significant part of the portfolio".

Although the funds will now share future private equity investments and the investment teams will be merged, the manager asserted that the Baronsmead funds will remain distinct from the Mobeus offerings, not least because the former will continue to hold a public portfolio.

"The Baronsmead fund is a hybrid one, with public and private equity portfolios that deliver consistent returns for shareholders and, importantly, a consistent dividend yield, which is enabled by the diversification of assets," Duncan said.

"The Mobeus funds are pureplay private equity. They do have some quoted holdings, but they were private equity businesses that have since floated.

"Our underlying portfolio mix will stay quite distinctive and different because the Baronsmean funds will continue to invest in AIM and the Moebus funds will not."

Gresham House completes acquisition of Mobeus Equity Partners' VCT business

The manager added there were no plans to acquire any further trusts "at this stage".

"We are focused on delivering business as usual for both the Baronsmead and Mobeus funds and making the integration of the two businesses a success and delivering synergies and the benefits to the boards and to the shareholders of those funds," he explained.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Elon Musk approaches midway point of 10% sale after offloading $9bn of Tesla shares

abrdn to standardise fee disclosure to investors

More on Investment Trusts

BlueBay launches ESG-focused multi-asset credit fund
ESG

BlueBay launches ESG-focused multi-asset credit fund

Managed by Raphael Robelin and Blair Reid

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 23 November 2021 • 2 min read
Multi-asset funds were the only UCITS asset class to increase over September 2021
Funds

European money market funds experience worst September flows on record

Sales down 83%

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 22 November 2021 • 1 min read
David Hutchins, portfolio manager of multi-asset solutions at AllianceBernstein
Funds

Amundi adds to ESG ETF range with China and EM ex-China equities ETFs

Partnered with AllianceBernstein for launch

Ellie Duncan
clock 22 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
03

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Oversubscribed Life Science REIT IPO raises £350m

17 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

Gresham House bolsters sustainable investment team with two hires

17 November 2021 • 2 min read
06

Tesla investors are looking the other way on Elon Musk 'red flags'

22 November 2021 • 7 min read
25 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Awards 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 