ONS data: UK recovery slows in Q3 following labour shortages

Despite the slowdown for the third quarter overall, the economy grew 0.6% in September after shrinking in July, ONS data has shown.

The latest data leaves the UK more than 2.1% below its pre-crisis levels in the final three months of 2019.

Dan Boardman-Weston, CIO at BRI Wealth Management, said: "The weakness compared to Q2 is less relevant given the country was rebounding after lockdown and so the figures were really quite strong then. The overall picture is quite cautious given lingering uncertainties over a winter Covid resurgence, high levels of inflation and supply chain disruption.

"It is understandable that the Bank of England wishes to gather more evidence before raising rates to combat inflation. Raising rates in the face of a slowing economic activity could do real harm to the nascent yet fragile post covid economy."

Douglas Grant, group CEO at Manx Financial Group PLC, added that the GDP data supports the expectation of a rate hike, with a painful 12 months ahead.

"Raw material and labour costs are set to rise which will have to be passed on to the consumer. Otherwise, this will have a negative impact on firms' working capital, something which is already scarce due to disrupted supply chains and the Covid-19 pandemic," he said. "Demand for working capital in the UK is set to soar to unprecedented levels as more and more businesses desperately need capital to counteract supply chain issues and keep operating while adapting to life outside of the EU bloc."

Proteus chief growth officer Tony Russell noted that many businesses could be "puzzled" by the seemingly contradictory status of the latest GDP update, considering the "monthly improvement, a quarterly disappointment, and multiple revisions", and urged the ONS to explain its data in a way which allows "consumers, investors, and businesses to make well-educated decisions".

He added that business investment is the key figure to watch within the details of the ONS data: "While the immediate recovery seems relatively secure, it is clearer than ever that businesses need to be thinking long term.

"The financial services sector in particular has a huge role to play in encouraging growth - in 2019, the sector contributed £132bn to the UK economy, 6.9% of total economic output. Since the pandemic, our societal and corporate landscapes have changed forever - financial services needs to step up, prove its relevance and change with the times.

"Business investment must be directed towards data-led solutions, combined with top tier leadership and true innovation. Money spent trying to preserve the past may as well be poured down the drain."