Russell Investments survey: Asset managers scale engagement with underlying investments

The firm's study, which examined the responses of more than 269 asset managers globally, revealed 90% of respondent managers include ESG in discussions with underlying investments, up from 80% in its 2018 survey.

Meanwhile, 60% of managers identified climate change as their clients' top ESG concern, with European investors showing particular heed to environmental concerns, and 80% highlighted governance as the most important ESG factor.

Each individual respondent in the UK said they now incorporated ESG factors into their investment processes, and while climate risk topped client engagement in Europe, US respondents were more balanced, with 46% selecting climate risk and 29% picking social issues as a key concern.

As in previous years, managers continued to rank governance as the most important ESG factor that impacts their investment decisions, with 80% responding it was a vital component of company management and in delivering long-term value regardless of industry.

Yoshie Phillips, director of investment research for global fixed income at Russell Investments, said: "ESG integration within asset management investment and business practices has continued to evolve at a fast pace, with forward-looking materiality assessments being the key consideration. Asset managers are applying more rigorous ESG-related analysis and seeking to provide greater transparency.

"However, there is still much progress to be made, particularly with respect to climate change, which is increasingly defining ESG agendas and ranks as the number one concern among underlying clients."

Russell Investments' survey also found asset managers were increasingly incorporating ESG-specific considerations into their investment activities, with more than 80% of managers surveyed now incorporating qualitative or quantitative ESG factor assessments into their investment processes.

This is reflected in the extent to which ESG factors are now influencing key investment decisions, particularly with respect to risk, with 46% of respondents noting the material role ESG factors play in assessing potential security risk.

"In last year's study, we noted that ESG is no longer an optional ‘add on' but rather an essential part of decision-making. Asset managers have certainly taken this to heart, which is reflected in the improvements we have continued to see over the last 12 months," said Jihan Diolosa, head of responsible investing at Russell Investments.

"We are also starting to see the potential beginnings of an evolution in how managers prioritise ESG in several regions, most notably Continental Europe and Canada, increasingly focusing on environmental factors, which is largely being driven by clients. With climate change in particular becoming such a critical issue, managers will have to demonstrate a clear focus and active efforts to make improvements in this area or risk being left behind."