Shareholders give greenlight to abrdn China trust merger and reconstruction

The new trust will seek to achieve long-term capital growth for shareholders by investing predominantly in Chinese equities

Formerly the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company and the Aberdeen New Thai Investment trust, abrdn China Investment Company (ACIC) will be managed by Nicholas Yeo and Elizabeth Kwik, supported by abrdn's equity team based in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The change of investment policy for ACIC was approved on 26 October 2021, with the reconstruction of New Thai approved on Tuesday (9 November).

Liquidation of New Thai was approved by 98.9% of shareholders, while ACIC will acquire £62m of net assets from the firm in consideration for the issue of 7,554,440 new ordinary shares.

Shareholders who elected to receive cash will receive 445.83 pence per share, while those who elected to receive a stake in ACIC will take 0.5559540 shares for each of their New Thai shares.

Anne Gilding, non-executive director of Momentum Multi-Asset Value trust and senior adviser to Peregrine Communications, will become a director of ACIC.

She had previously served as director on the New Thai trust and has worked in communications teams at Impax AM, BMO, GAM, Vernalis Group and UBS.

Gilding will hold 1,667 ordinary shares.

Sarah MacAulay, chair of Schroder Asia Total Return Investment Company and JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth and Income, will also become a director of ACIC.

She also sits as a senior independent director on the board of the Fidelity Japan trust and previously served as director of New Thai.

MacAulay has held roles as director of Baring Asset Management in Hong Kong and Asian investment manager at Kleinwort Benson and Eagles Star.

She will hold 2,779 ordinary shares.

Mark Hadsley-Chaplin, chair of ACIC, said: "As of the close of 8 November 2021, the managers have made significant progress in the realignment of the company's portfolio and around 55% of the portfolio is now exposed to Chinese equities.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Bernard Moody and Andrew Lister for their management of the portfolio over the last seven years and to welcome Anne Gilding and Sarah MacAulay to the board.

"I look forward to working with them and with the China investment team as we commence the next exciting phase of the company."