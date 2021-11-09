Survey: ESG least important factor for private investors

The survey of 454 private investors found that the most important consideration for them was a fund's performance record, followed by fees and charges, the fund manager's reputation, the asset management company's reputation and finally ESG factors.

ESG factors were the least important consideration across all demographics, among men, women, investors under 45 and those 45 and older.

However, ESG factors were ranked as more important by women and those under 45. Women ranked ESG factors as an average of 3.9 (where five means ‘very important' and one means ‘not at all important'), compared to 3.3 from male investors. Investors under 45 ranked ESG factors as a 3.8, compared to 3.3 from investors 45 and older.

Reasons behind ESG reluctance

Over a third of investors (35%) said they do not consider ESG at all when investing. Some 57% of those investors said they did so due to prioritising performance over ESG issues, while 27% said they are not convinced by ESG claims. A further 22% said they simply hadn't thought about ESG issues when investing.

The survey also highlighted the need for more data and accessibility when investing with ESG in mind, with 57% of all investors agreeing with the statement: "I am supportive of ESG investing, but I find these investments harder to research.".

The AIC then asked investors their views on the performance and risks around ESG investing. It found that a third of investors believe investing with ESG considerations in mind is likely to improve performance, while 20% said it is likely to have a negative impact, and 29% believing it will have no overall impact.

Views on risk are similarly mixed, as 20% said ESG investments are lower-risk, 23% said it is higher risk, and 43% stating it will have no impact on risk.

However, only 10% of private investors said that ESG investing means lower charges, while 43% said it will lead to higher charges. 36% said there would be no impact on charges.

Types of ESG funds

Finally, investors were asked which type of ESG funds they find most appealing.

Funds that actively included investments with positive environmental or societal impacts were slightly more popular than those that excluded negative impacts, with both being more popular than vaguer ‘sustainability themes' or those that ‘integrated ESG'.

Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at AIC, said: "ESG has never been a hotter topic within the investment industry, but this research provides a reality check by showing how much it matters to the average investor.

"Private investors do care about ESG issues, but some care more than others, and there is still a lot of confusion about funds' ESG claims. Investors also have different priorities when it comes to ESG, which are complicated and sometimes competing."