Investors urge fund managers to sell shares in firms with poor ESG records

More than half of investors would ditch a company for poor ESG records

clock • 2 min read
Investors urge fund managers to sell shares in firms with poor ESG records

Investors will turn their back on a company if they are failing to drive sustainability and broader ESG adoption, a Natixis Investment Managers survey has shown.

The survey of more than 8,550 individual investors across 24 countries, found that 53% would sell a stock to send a message to a company that it has poor ESG performance. 

Similarly, 55% of those that took part in the survey said that fund managers should also sell shares in companies that have poor ESG records. 

"Increasingly, individual investors believe the ESG investment decision-making process should involve all of the parties in investing, including financial advisers, fund managers and investors themselves," said Dave Goodsell, executive director, Natixis IM Center for Investor Insight. "This is another example of how mainstream ESG has become in investing, and its potential for becoming among the most critical decision points for investments."

NextWealth: ESG badged funds lead over full ESG integration

Historically, Europe has led the way in ESG adoption, but the Natixis IM survey found that North America has taken over as the front runner. 

Within North America, US investors dominate at 32%, compared to only 16% of Canadians who own ESG investments.

Current ESG investment is lowest in Latin American countries at 13%, but that is likely to change over time as the region has many investors who said they are interested in ESG despite not yet making an investment.

The survey also found that only one in five investors are still clinging to the notion that investing in ESG means sacrificing investment performance. 

Investor sentiment has shifted dramatically since 2017, when Natixis IM found 64% of those surveyed believed they would need to sacrifice some return potential to have investments that match their personal values.

Recent data supports ESG investing's potential to generate outperformance. By the end of the third quarter of 2021, the S&P 500 ESG Index had outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 3.7% for the three years ending 3 October 2021, according to Natixis IM.

The survey comes as world leaders continue to discuss issues of climate change in Glasgow at COP26. 

COP26 Blog: Live updates from events at Glasgow

Related Topics

More on ESG

Mark Carney
ESG

$130trn net zero pledge a 'hot air' commitment, experts warn

Two problems with GFANZ’s numbers

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 09 November 2021 • 2 min read
Survey: ESG least important factor for private investors
ESG

Survey: ESG least important factor for investment trust investors

AIC survey found ESG least important across all demographics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 09 November 2021 • 2 min read
Few firms actively include or consider women in their climate action decisions and plans.
ESG

COP26: Women still excluded from top climate table

Most senior roles taken by men

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 09 November 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Wells Fargo AM becomes Allspring Global Investment as CEO retires

02 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

Unite gives FCA deadline for union recognition

03 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

Abrdn 'in discussions' to buy interactive investor

08 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Chris Cummings: Asset management industry 'front and centre' at COP26

05 November 2021 • 4 min read
05

LSE to develop 'market-based' decarbonisation project to improve sustainable financing

05 November 2021 • 3 min read
06

FCA under fire over LV sale

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
10 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 