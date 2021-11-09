Investors urge fund managers to sell shares in firms with poor ESG records

The survey of more than 8,550 individual investors across 24 countries, found that 53% would sell a stock to send a message to a company that it has poor ESG performance.

Similarly, 55% of those that took part in the survey said that fund managers should also sell shares in companies that have poor ESG records.

"Increasingly, individual investors believe the ESG investment decision-making process should involve all of the parties in investing, including financial advisers, fund managers and investors themselves," said Dave Goodsell, executive director, Natixis IM Center for Investor Insight. "This is another example of how mainstream ESG has become in investing, and its potential for becoming among the most critical decision points for investments."

NextWealth: ESG badged funds lead over full ESG integration

Historically, Europe has led the way in ESG adoption, but the Natixis IM survey found that North America has taken over as the front runner.

Within North America, US investors dominate at 32%, compared to only 16% of Canadians who own ESG investments.

Current ESG investment is lowest in Latin American countries at 13%, but that is likely to change over time as the region has many investors who said they are interested in ESG despite not yet making an investment.

The survey also found that only one in five investors are still clinging to the notion that investing in ESG means sacrificing investment performance.

Investor sentiment has shifted dramatically since 2017, when Natixis IM found 64% of those surveyed believed they would need to sacrifice some return potential to have investments that match their personal values.

Recent data supports ESG investing's potential to generate outperformance. By the end of the third quarter of 2021, the S&P 500 ESG Index had outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 3.7% for the three years ending 3 October 2021, according to Natixis IM.

The survey comes as world leaders continue to discuss issues of climate change in Glasgow at COP26.

COP26 Blog: Live updates from events at Glasgow