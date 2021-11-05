"This COP feels like we are at a pivotal moment where, for the first time, finance can be found front and centre," he said in a hotel lounge in the city centre.

"It is a big opportunity for the finance industry and the spotlight is on asset managers."

Cummings is particularly positive on the announcement of the ISSB, the International Sustainability Standards Board, which will be tasked with creating a single set of standards to "meet investors' information needs".

"A coherent data set offers opportunities and I am really ambitious," the CEO said.

Using the data set the IA wants to work with regulators and government to derive a way to package the information at a fund level so investors know exactly what they are invested in.

"I would like us to create a communications programme for investing that delivers what consumers want to know. We need to start with what they know and what they want to know," he said.

This, combined with the Chancellor's announcement that most big UK firms and financial institutions will be forced to show how they intend to hit climate change targets, will mean the asset management industry will have the information they need to invest towards battling climate change.

However, he was cautious that the new level of disclosure and standardisation of information should not be used with hindsight against fund managers.

"We need to make sure we do not retrospectively penalise asset management firms for greenwashing. Firms have been doing the best with the incomplete data sets they have and this will evolve over time."

Greenwash concerns

There has been a proliferation of ESG funds over the past number of years. Figures from Morningstar show that since 2019, the total number of European sustainable funds has increased from 2,471 to 3,504 as of the end of June 2021.

And they are getting a significant amount of the money flowing into the industry with figures from the Investment Association yesterday (4 November) showing responsible investment funds made up two thirds of total fund inflows in September.

Cummings is not concerned about the number of new funds and the risk of greenwashing associated with the increased number.

"Plurality and competition are not a bad thing," he said. "Different funds do different things, but what we need is a common language and the idea of having funds sitting on a single spectrum, which SFDR [Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation] has somewhat done, is the right direction."

Another greenwashing concern that has come out of COP26 is the industry's movement from divestment to engagement. Multiple high-profile commentators, including Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock, said the industry should not be pulling capital from the likes of oil and gas companies but they should be working with them to ensure they are on the right path to net zero.

However, there are concerns that this means some asset management firms, particularly smaller ones with less resourced engagement teams and processes, will be holding these companies to account without the level of influence and engagement to drive change.

With protestors outside COP26 protesting greenwashing this places the industry in a difficult position.

However, Cummings said just because it is difficult does not mean it is not a path that the sector should pursue and in fact while action can be taken at an individual firm level, there is also the intention that sits behind the sector as a whole.

"There is no problem with some asset managers taking comfort from other asset managers who have more substantial stewardship teams in place to tackle oil and gas companies," the CEO said.

He added that smaller firms may be focused and exerting influence on other sectors or strategies.

"Alongside the individual asset managers we can have a collective goal and this is where initiatives such as the Investment Association's initiatives such as a register of a shareholder discontent list can come into play."

The IA's Public Register tracks shareholder dissent at listed companies. It details companies in the UK FTSE All Share that have received significant opposition by shareholders to a resolution (written statements by a company's board of directors detailing a binding corporate action), or any resolution withdrawn before a shareholder vote.

Future hope for COP

While finance day at COP has now passed, Friday (5 November) is dedicated to youth and public empowerment and Cummings is passionately keen to get the next generation involved in the investment industry.

"Young people are interested in climate change and we need to use this as a way to boost our talent pipeline and explain to the next generation the role of the investment industry," he said.

One of his key hopes out of COP is that the next generation does see the crucial role the industry plays and wants to become part of that journey.

He highlighted Investment 20/20, the IA's talent solution, which has helped more than 2,000 young aspiring professionals start their career in investment management and a number he would like to see grow.