Global X ETFs launches trio of thematic funds

Global X US Infrastructure Development UCITS ETF will be available for a total expense ratio (TER) of 0.47% and tracks the Indxx US Infrastructure Development v2 index.

It aims to invest in firms that "stand to benefit from a potential increase in infrastructure investment", including those involved in the production of raw materials, heavy equipment, engineering and construction.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology UCITS ETF will be available for a TER of 0.5% and tracks the Solactive Genomics v2 index.

It will target companies that "stand to benefit from further advances in the field of genomic science", particularly gene editing, genomic sequencing, genetic medicine, computational genomics and biotechnology.

Global X Cloud Computing UCITS ETF will be available to investors for a TER of 0.55% and tracks the Indxx Global Cloud Computing v2 index.

The fund will invest in firms that work within the cloud computing space, particularly software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service, managed server storage space and data centre real estate investment trusts.

Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X, said: "With these latest launches, we are continuing to expand our industry-leading thematic offerings to include three additional emerging and powerful themes: an increase in infrastructure activity in the United States, further advances in the field of genomic science, and increased adoption of cloud computing technology."