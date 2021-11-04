Global X ETFs launches trio of thematic funds

Biotech, infrastructure and cloud computing

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
The funds offer access to a range of themes including cloud computing
Image:

The funds offer access to a range of themes including cloud computing

Global X ETFs has launched a trio of thematic funds, offering investors access to infrastructure, biotechnology and cloud computing.

Global X US Infrastructure Development UCITS ETF will be available for a total expense ratio (TER) of 0.47% and tracks the Indxx US Infrastructure Development v2 index.

It aims to invest in firms that "stand to benefit from a potential increase in infrastructure investment", including those involved in the production of raw materials, heavy equipment, engineering and construction.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology UCITS ETF will be available for a TER of 0.5% and tracks the Solactive Genomics v2 index.

Global X lands in Europe with video games and digital health ETFs

It will target companies that "stand to benefit from further advances in the field of genomic science", particularly gene editing, genomic sequencing, genetic medicine, computational genomics and biotechnology.

Global X Cloud Computing UCITS ETF will be available to investors for a TER of 0.55% and tracks the Indxx Global Cloud Computing v2 index.

The fund will invest in firms that work within the cloud computing space, particularly software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service, managed server storage space and data centre real estate investment trusts.

Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X, said: "With these latest launches, we are continuing to expand our industry-leading thematic offerings to include three additional emerging and powerful themes: an increase in infrastructure activity in the United States, further advances in the field of genomic science, and increased adoption of cloud computing technology."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

UK Primary Opps found value in Woodford fire sale

ETC Group expands senior team with former London Stock Exchange manager

More on ETFs

The number of EUAs available in the market reduces automatically each year in an attempt to reduce emissions over time
ESG

HANetf launches carbon credit ETP with SparkChange

Backed by EU carbon allowances

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 04 November 2021 • 2 min read
UBS MSCI UK IMI SRI ETF and Montanaro European Income fund join
ETFs

interactive investor adds two equity funds to ACE 40 ethical list

Company also listed best and worst performing funds

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 03 November 2021 • 3 min read
Outflows from passive funds were five times larger than the previous record of £156m seen in July this year
ETFs

Calastone: Index equity funds suffer worst outflows on record as inflation fears loom

Outflows of £709m

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 03 November 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Apiramy Jeyarajah: 'We need to change the way we measure success'

01 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

Major asset managers disclose interim net zero targets as COP26 gets under way

01 November 2021 • 3 min read
03

Wells Fargo AM becomes Allspring Global Investment as CEO retires

02 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: Quality investing - How to outperform growth and value long term

02 November 2021 • 4 min read
05

Industry Voice: From meat-based to plant-based

01 November 2021 • 4 min read
06

HSBC AM finds head of stewardship and engagement at EOS Federated Hermes

29 October 2021 • 1 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 