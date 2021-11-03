interactive investor adds two equity funds to ACE 40 ethical list

The firm announced that UBS MSCI UK IMI SRI ETF had been added as a Low-Cost UK Equity fund, while Montanaro European Income fund has joined as a European Equity Income fund.

UBS MSCI UK IMI SRI ETF tracks the performance of the MSCI UK IMI Extended SRI Low Carbon Select 5% Issuer Capped index, which captures large, mid and small-cap stocks of the UK equity markets and represents the performance of companies that have lower carbon exposure and high ESG performance.

Montanaro European Income Fund has a "strong and successful investment process that Montanaro Asset Management has been following long before the launch of the fund in November 2015," according to ii.

interactive investor also reported as part of their annual review that 48% of the active funds on their ACE 40 list are in the first and second quartile as compared to their peers over the last year, with 79% in first or second quartile over three years and 91% over five years.

The company examined its top ACE 40 performers and revealed that Impax Environmental Markets trust performed strongest, returning 49.1% over the last year, 89.1% over three years and 161.4% over five years.

Other top performers included Pacific Assets trust, Baillie Gifford Positive Change fund, Unicorn UK Ethical Income fund and Liontrust UK Ethical fund.

At the bottom of the ACE 40 list was Syncona trust, losing -40% over three years, the only trust with negative returns in that time. interactive investor announced it would keep Syncona on the list last week despite criticism, following a formal review of the trust.

Other low performers included Lyxor Green Bond ETF, which was the only other fund to provide negative returns over the last year, Threadneedle UK Social Bond fund, PIMCO GIS Global Bond ESG fund and Liontrust Sustainable Future Corporate Bond fund.

"Our ethical rated list is now two years old and on its second annual review weigh in," said Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research for interactive investor. "There are now far more ethical funds to play with - the original ACE 30 list was drawn from a universe of just 116 funds to 157 today. And that means more choice for investors - and an ii rated list that has expanded to become ACE 40."

"This is a list of best ideas and while the majority of our ACE list followed the growth trajectory we would have expected, there are always going to be some bumps along the way. The last year has been tough for the bonds focussed element of ACE 40 due to investors' concerns about higher inflation, while the performance of Syncona investment trust prompted a formal review, and we have since satisfied ourselves that it deserves to keep its place on our list.

"In other words, this list is no substitute for doing your own research, and this includes making sure that the options match your own ethical credentials, since ethical investing is personal and subjective. There's still room to grow for this sector - we have added an income option, the Montanaro European Income Fund, but we would like to see more choice for income investors in the ethical space."