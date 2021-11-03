Barclays faces criticism following Staley departure - reports

Managers are unhappy with £2.5m pay-off

clock • 1 min read
Former Barclays CEO Jes Staley
Image:

Former Barclays CEO Jes Staley

Barclays has been criticised by senior fund managers over its handling of the resignation of CEO Jes Staley, according to reports.

The Times reported yesterday (2 November) that two senior fund managers, who are among the top 30 shareholders in Barclays, had told them they were surprised by the £2.5m pay-off that Staley will receive after stepping down as chief executive.

Staley stood down on Monday following the preliminary conclusions of an investigation into his relationship with American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Financial Conduct Authority and Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority announced last February that they were examining the "characterisation" of Staley's relationship with Epstein, though the results have not yet been made public.

FCA blocks employee email containing union petition - reports

Among the anonymous investors that talked to The Times, one said they would seek an explanation for the pay arrangements and said they wanted the Barclays board to "talk us through the mistakes, talk us through what you have learned, talk us through what you will do better".

The other fund manager said Staley's £2.5m compensation "does seem a bit surprising given the circumstances" and added that "under the Staley reign we have had quite a few banana skins and slip-ups along the way".

Staley was previously fined over £600,000 by the FCA and PRA in 2018 after his attempt to unmask a whistleblower within Barclays. One of the investors who talked to The Times said they thought it was "pretty inexcusable" that Staley kept his job following the whistleblower scandal.

Barclays' shares fell almost 3% after he announced his resignation, leaving them 10% lower than when Staley began as CEO in December 2015. He has been replaced by current head of global markets C. S. Venkatakrishnan.

Investment Week contacted top shareholders in Barclays bank to comment on the issue, including Columbia Threadneedle, Invesco and UBS. All declined to comment.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

interactive investor adds two equity funds to ACE 40 ethical list

Unite gives FCA deadline for union recognition

More on Industry

Staff at the FCA have been pushing to join Unite since July, as changes made under Rathi have proved unpopular with employees
Industry

Unite gives FCA deadline for union recognition

Ten days to reply

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 03 November 2021 • 2 min read
Mark Carney said the report gives "essential plumbing"
Industry

COP26: Finance sector report gives 'essential plumbing' to tackle climate change

Capital committed to net zero over $130trn

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 02 November 2021 • 2 min read
Incisive Media's Gold Standard Awards 2021
Industry

Winners revealed for Gold Standard Awards 2021

In its 19th year

Incisive Media
clock 28 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Activist hedge fund Third Point calls for break up of Shell after taking $750m stake in energy giant

28 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Industry Voice: Sustainable investing - the defining decades

28 October 2021 • 8 min read
03

Major asset managers disclose interim net zero targets as COP26 gets under way

01 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

T. Rowe Price acquires Oak Hill Advisors

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Apiramy Jeyarajah: 'We need to change the way we measure success'

01 November 2021 • 4 min read
06

FCA blocks employee email containing union petition - reports

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 