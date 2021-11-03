Barclays faces criticism following Staley departure - reports

The Times reported yesterday (2 November) that two senior fund managers, who are among the top 30 shareholders in Barclays, had told them they were surprised by the £2.5m pay-off that Staley will receive after stepping down as chief executive.

Staley stood down on Monday following the preliminary conclusions of an investigation into his relationship with American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Financial Conduct Authority and Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority announced last February that they were examining the "characterisation" of Staley's relationship with Epstein, though the results have not yet been made public.

Among the anonymous investors that talked to The Times, one said they would seek an explanation for the pay arrangements and said they wanted the Barclays board to "talk us through the mistakes, talk us through what you have learned, talk us through what you will do better".

The other fund manager said Staley's £2.5m compensation "does seem a bit surprising given the circumstances" and added that "under the Staley reign we have had quite a few banana skins and slip-ups along the way".

Staley was previously fined over £600,000 by the FCA and PRA in 2018 after his attempt to unmask a whistleblower within Barclays. One of the investors who talked to The Times said they thought it was "pretty inexcusable" that Staley kept his job following the whistleblower scandal.

Barclays' shares fell almost 3% after he announced his resignation, leaving them 10% lower than when Staley began as CEO in December 2015. He has been replaced by current head of global markets C. S. Venkatakrishnan.

Investment Week contacted top shareholders in Barclays bank to comment on the issue, including Columbia Threadneedle, Invesco and UBS. All declined to comment.