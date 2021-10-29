interactive investor keeps Syncona on ACE 40 list following review

The trust fell to its lowest value since August 2017 this month, with the premium also having narrowed from about 30% at the end of January 2020 to 7% today.

In a statement today, interactive investor said: "Despite the premium, some investors would still find this trust appealing for its focus on transforming patient's lives, while noting that the performance since launch has been good.

"It has always been flagged as an adventurous option and ii has always made clear that the shares of this investment trust may trade at a significant discount or a premium to net asset value for a variety of reasons, including the valuation of unlisted companies and market conditions."

The statement noted that since being added to the ACE 40 list in 2019, Syncona's share price has been volatile and its premium almost eroded, which triggered interactive investment's review process.

The announcement of the review in August sparked debate among experts as to whether Syncona should have been included on the list at all. Analysts noted the fund's complexity and volatility while not fully ruling the fund out.

In August, James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData, said: "I think I would question why it was on the list in the first place since for most of the past five years it has traded on a very high premium to asset value."

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research for interactive investor, said today: "We have conducted a careful review of the risks associated with the trust, including the approach of the manager and portfolio composition as well as assessment of the sector.

"As companies go through various stages of clinical trials to product approval, the managers investment horizon is very long-term and relies on building a high-conviction portfolio of high growth companies diversified across therapeutic areas and the development cycle.

"But investors should note that as the portfolio is invested mainly in unquoted companies with significant exposure to three public holdings, the returns are likely to be volatile and substantially deviate from market indices."

He added: "We remain positive on the trust outlook and see it as a strong choice for adventurous investors prepared to tolerate high volatility in the short term but potentially reap rewards over the longer term."