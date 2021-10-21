DWS switches indices on seven ETFs to integrate ESG criteria

DWS has switched the underlying indices of seven of its Xtrackers ETFs to MSCI Select ESG Screened indices while cutting fees, it announced on Thursday (21 October).
The "ambitious" programme of switches marks the German fund manager's latest move to further integrate ESG criteria across its ETF offerings.
DWS said the latest expansion of the Xtrackers ESG suite follows the completion in September of a separate programme converting nine existing European equity ETFs to track MSCI Select ESG Screened indices.
The Xtrackers ETFs now leverage MSCI's ESG research processes and combine the index providers established ESG screening methodology with an additional layer of filtering for conventional weapons and other areas, while also removing the worst ESG laggards, according to DWS.
Michael Mohr, DWS's head of passive products, said: "This ambitious programme of switches, alongside fee cuts on certain ETFs to keep them as competitive as possible, creates an extensive range of Xtrackers ESG ETFs which we are confident will be well received by the investment community."
The Xtrackers Russel Midcap UCITS ETF - now called Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF - saw the biggest annual fee cut, decreasing from 0.35% to 0.07%.
The rest of the ETF name changes are as follows:
- Xtrackers MSCI World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF has switched to become Xtrackers MSCI World ESG Screened UCITS ETF. Its annual all-in fee (total expense ratio) moves from 0.29% to 0.19%
- Xtrackers MSCI Europe Mid Cap UCITS ETF switches to become Xtrackers MSCI Europe ESG Screened UCITS ETF. Its annual all-in fee falls from 0.25% to 0.12%
- Xtrackers MSCI EMU Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF has become Xtrackers MSCI EMU ESG Screened UCITS ETF, with its annual all-in fee also falling from 0.25% to 0.12%.
- Xtrackers MSCI AC World UCITS ETF is now Xtrackers MSCI AC World ESG Screened UCITS ETF. Its annual all-in fee remains constant at 0.25%.
- Xtrackers JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF, which has four share classes, has become Xtrackers MSCI Japan ESG Screened UCITS ETF.