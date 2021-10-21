DWS switches indices on seven ETFs to integrate ESG criteria

The "ambitious" programme of switches marks the German fund manager's latest move to further integrate ESG criteria across its ETF offerings.

DWS said the latest expansion of the Xtrackers ESG suite follows the completion in September of a separate programme converting nine existing European equity ETFs to track MSCI Select ESG Screened indices.

The Xtrackers ETFs now leverage MSCI's ESG research processes and combine the index providers established ESG screening methodology with an additional layer of filtering for conventional weapons and other areas, while also removing the worst ESG laggards, according to DWS.

Michael Mohr, DWS's head of passive products, said: "This ambitious programme of switches, alongside fee cuts on certain ETFs to keep them as competitive as possible, creates an extensive range of Xtrackers ESG ETFs which we are confident will be well received by the investment community."

The Xtrackers Russel Midcap UCITS ETF - now called Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF - saw the biggest annual fee cut, decreasing from 0.35% to 0.07%.

The rest of the ETF name changes are as follows: