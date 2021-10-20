The Net Zero Strategy: All the top announcements at a glance

After months of speculation, ministers this afternoon (20 October) published the UK's Net Zero Strategy - the government's strategic vision for how the economy can decarbonise over the next 30 years at the same time as bolstering the UK's competitiveness and ensuring the costs of the transition are fairly shared.

The government claims the combined measures set out in the flagship report will unlock £90bn of private investment and create over 400,000 additional jobs by the end of this decade, while setting the UK firmly on a pathway to delivering on its Sixth Carbon Budget emissions targets for the early 2030s and its long term goal to deliver net- zero emissions by 2050.

Critics, meanwhile, have been quick to point out that the plan is thin on details around how the government intends to scale up energy efficiency improvements, boost green skills, decarbonise heavy industry, and encourage people to embrace lower carbon diets. They have also called for a clearer signal from ministers as to how they plan to phase out oil and gas exploration and manage the transition away from high carbon industries.

So what exactly does the government have planned, and what level of change can be expected across the industrial, transport, power, building, and heating sectors if it pulls off its vision? Here BusinessGreen has rounded up all the policies, commitments, and investment pledges set out in the document.

Guiding principles

The introduction to the report sets out four guiding principles, which underpin the various policies in the Strategy and also explain the limited focus on areas such as changing diets to curb emissions. The four principles are:

work with the grain of consumer choice

make polluters pay the most through fair carbon pricing

protect vulnerable citizens with targeted government support

work with business to deliver cost reductions for clean technologies

The power sector



The strategy sets out how the UK can unlock a new wave of power sector decarbonisation building on the rapid expansion of the renewables industry over the past decade. Key commitments include:

Launch a new £120m Future Nuclear Enabling Fund to fund the development of new nuclear projects, including but not exclusively small modular reactors. A number of potential sites will be explored, including proposals for a station in Anglesea

Make a final investment decision on a large-scale nuclear plant by the end of this Parliament.

Deliver a net zero electricity system by 2035 - "subject to security of supply" - by meeting previous pledges to develop 40GW off offshore wind and 1GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Deploy new flexibility measures including storage to "smooth out" future price spikes.

Energy Minister Greg Hands confirmed this afternoon there would be a "role for gas as a transition fuel", but stressed that moving away from imports of foreign gas would be "in the best interest for bill payers".

Heat and Buildings Strategy



The Net Zero Strategy was accompanied by a separate Heat and Buildings Strategy, which provided long-awaited details on how the government intends to curb emissions from buildings, including:

A new headline 'ambition' for no new gas boilers to be sold by 2035.

A £450m three-year Boiler Upgrade Scheme to offer grants of up to £5,000 for households switching to low carbon heating systems.

A £60m 'Heat Pump Ready' programme that will provide funding to support the development of heat pump technologies.

A commitment to rebalance policy costs from electricity bills to gas bills over the course of this decade, with detailed proposals set to be consulted on in the coming months.

An increase in funding for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Scheme of $1.425bn to help meet a goal of reducing emisisons from public sector buildings by 75 per cent by 2037.

A promise to make a decision on the role of hydrogen in the heating system by 2026, drawing on the results of the UK's first 'hydrogen village' trial.

Transport

The Strategy includes a number of new funding pledges to support the transition towards electric vehicles (EVs), although critics argued that it remained underpowered on the crucial question of how to adequately accelerate the decarbonisation of heavy transport. New commitments include:

Introduce a new zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate that would require carmakers produce an increasing percentage of zero emission vehicles over the coming years. A consultation will be held on the scope and timescale of the ZEV in the coming months.

Increased funding to support the electrification of UK vehicles and their supply chains of £350m, bringing the total earmarked to the Automotive Transformation Fund to £1.35bn

An extra £620m in grants for targeted electric vehicle grants and infrastructure, including further funding for local EV Infrastructure, with a focus on local on street residential charging.

An extension to the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition to make it a "multi-year programme".

The delivery of 4,000 new zero emission buses and the infrastructure to support them.

An investment of £3bn in improving bus services and £2bn on measures that boost active transport.

A pledge to establish a net zero rail network by 2050, and remove all diesel-only trains from British tracks in 2040.

A renewed commitmend to commercialise sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) made from everyday household waste, flue gases from industry, carbon captured from the atmosphere and excess electricity, with the hope these kerosene alternatives can meet 10 per cent of fuel demand from aviation by 2030. The new goal is to be backed by £180m to support the development of the first wave of SAF plants.

Oil and gas

Critics argued that the Strategy had surprisingly little to say about the need to wind down the oil and gas industry, but the document does reiterate one eye-catching recent pledge from the government:

Introduce a new "climate compatibility checkpoint" for oil and gas licensing on the continental shelf and has pledged to regulate the fossil fuel sector in a way that "minimises greenhouse gases"

Industrial decarbonisation, CCS, and hydrogen

The Strategy underscores the government's plans to make the UK a world leader in industrial decarbonisation and incorporates a number of policies designed to unlock a new wave of investment, including:

Confirmation the Hynet Cluster, which brings together industry operating in Merseyside and North Wales, and the East Coast Cluster that covers projects in the Humber and Teesside have been selected as priority projects for the government's industrial decarbonisation programme. The North East of Scotland cluster is selected as a reserve. These clusters are now able to access support from the government's £1bn CCS Infrastructure Fund and planned revenue support mechanisms.

A new £140m Industrial Decarbonisation and Hydrogen Revenue Support scheme to fund the government's promised hydrogen and carbon capture business models. Up to £100m of the pot will go towards renewable hydrogen production capacity in 2023, with further allocation to be announced in 2024.

A pledge to consult on a "net zero consistent" UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS) cap in partnership with devolved administrations.

A promise to provide £315m via the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund to 'future-proof' industrial sectors and the communities they employ.

Innovation and finance

Fresh from Boris Johnson's announcement this morning of a new £400m joint venture with Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Catalyst Venture, the Strategy promises a further boost to clean tech innovation funding, including:

A pledge to deliver "at least" £1.5bn of funding to support net zero innovation projects, topping up the existing £1bn Net Zero Innovation Portfolio announced last year.

A commitment to spend £75m on net zero related research & development across the natural resources, waste, and F-gases sectors.

A fresh promise to use the UK Infrastructure Bank to 'crowd in' private finance and support more than £40bn of investment that can accelerate the growth of clean technologies and sectors.

A new mandate that large companies and investors comply with more stringent Sustainability Disclosures Requirements that require them to publish climate-related financial disclosures and net zero transition plans.

Plans to create a new UK green taxonomy to cut down on 'greenwash' in the sustainable investment sector.

Greenhouse gas removals

The Strategy also includes plans to support the nascent greenhouse gas removal sector, including:

Work to deliver £100m in greenhouse gas removals (GGR) that could enable further deployment of emissions reduction technologies that would tap engineering expertise from the UK's oil and gas sector.

Develop at least 5MtCO2/yr of engineered greenhouse gas removals - such as bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) and direct air carbon capture (DACC) - by 2030.

A pledge to explore options for regulatory oversight that can deliver robust monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) of the UK's fledgling greenhouse gas removals market.

Nature protection and nature-based solutions

Critics said the Strategy was insufficiently focused on the need to curb emissions from agriculture and expand natural carbon sinks, but the document did include: