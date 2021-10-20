Smaller businesses responsible for 50% of all greenhouse gas emissions from companies

Over three-quarters of businesses (76%) are yet to implement decarbonisation strategies, capabilities and actions

In its latest report, Smaller businesses and the transition to net zero, the firm surveyed 1,200 small businesses and analysed public data sources to highlight the collective influence of UK smaller businesses and the contribution they could make to wider net zero objectives.

More than three-quarters of businesses (76%) are yet to implement decarbonisation strategies, capabilities and actions, according to bank estimates, while just 3% of smaller businesses surveyed said they have measured their carbon footprint in the past five years and set an emissions reduction target.

Smaller businesses are also less proactive at improving their knowledge and capability about the net zero transition, with more than half (56%) in the survey saying they have taken no actions to change this.

Although, in terms of physical actions, the vast majority (94%) say they have taken at least one action to reduce their emissions, though they tended to be low effort, such as installing a smart meter.

The most common motive for taking action, which was mentioned by over half (51%) of businesses, was that it made "financial sense", referencing the need to align to net zero and financial objectives for businesses in the transition.

Mixed attitudes among businesses

Among smaller businesses, awareness is mixed and attitudes are split. More than half (57%) of smaller businesses have heard a lot, or a fair amount about the government's plans to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and the implications of climate change for their businesses (56%) in establishing a strong base for further transition.

However, nearly half (47%) of smaller businesses state reducing carbon emissions or environmental impacts is a high or very high priority over the next years, while 53% say they are not yet ready to prioritise carbonisation.

The survey said that a split in attitudes demonstrates the need to raise awareness and balance the knowledge gap to help facilitate the transition.

Finance can accelerate net zero transition

Twenty barriers were identified preventing businesses from acting on net zero. Common themes included costs (35%), upfront capital costs (21%) and feasibility (32%), which includes lack of control due to tenancy agreements or lack of appropriate technology. Over one in ten (12%) said that lack of information was preventing them from taking action.

Only 700,000 smaller businesses, just 11% of the sector's population, have accessed external finance in the forms of loans or equity to support net zero actions. Looking forward, 22% of UK smaller businesses said they are prepared to access external finance to support net zero actions in the next five years.

Catherine Lewis La Torre, CEO at British Business Bank, said: "Smaller businesses will generally have lower individual carbon footprints than their larger counterparts, but by broadening their vision and committing to action they can collectively produce a significant overall impact."

Torre says that it is "crucial" for smaller business owners to feel "empowered, informed and supported" in making the steps towards decarbonising their business if the UK is going to meet its net zero target by 2050.

"More than half of smaller businesses say they are not ready to prioritise decarbonisation, so clearly more needs to be done."

"The Bank continues to strive to bridge the knowledge gap and work with its partners to improve smaller businesses' access to the right finance to help them transition to net zero. We hope this report encourages business owners to review their business model, consider where changes can be made and to make the necessary investments to secure a sustainable future for their businesses."

Paul Scully, small business minister said that small businesses need to be "front and centre" in the national effort to reduce emissions.