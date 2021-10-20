Scottish Investment trust proposes merger with JPMorgan trust

Combined trust worth over £1.2bn

clock • 2 min read
The new trust is hoping to enter the FTSE250
Image:

The new trust is hoping to enter the FTSE250

The board of the £679.8m Scottish Investment trust (SCIN) is proposing a merger with the £735.2m JP Morgan Global Growth & Income trust (JGGI), following a strategic review.

In a stock exchange announcement, the board of SCIN said "JGGI and SCIN were both established in 1887, and the combination of the two companies will combine the proud histories of each".

James Will, the chairman of SCIN, added: "The board undertook a lengthy and robust review process and considered a wide range of options for the company.  Ultimately, the proposal to combine the Scottish Investment Trust with JPMorgan Global Growth & Income was considered the most compelling outcome for shareholders, allowing for the creation of a company with an enlarged net asset base of in excess of £1.2bn."

Meanwhile, the board of JGGI said its shareholders would benefit from "greater economies of scale" including liquidity and cost efficiencies.

The chair of JGGI, Nigel Whigtman, added that he expected the combined trust to "have broad appeal among investors and is expected to be of sufficient size to enter the FTSE250 in due course".

Ahead of the combination of the two trusts JPMorgan is to be appointed AIFM of the SCIN to "manage the realisation and realignment" of the portfolio, subject to shareholder approval this is expected to occur by mid-January 2022.

The combination of the two trusts is expected to conclude in Q1 2022, subject to both trust's shareholder approval.

On completion the two boards will combine, with representation from both and the combined board will be chaired by Nigel Wightman until his upcoming retirement at the 2021 AGM when he will be succeeded by Tristan Hillgarth.

As a result of the agreement SCIN will undergo a voluntary liquidation with shareholders receiving new JGGI shares on a formula asset value basis (FAV).

FAVs will be calculated using the net asset values of each company, adjusted for their respective allocations of costs and for declared but unpaid dividends as well as excluding SCIN property and taking into account the liquidator's retention.  

JPMorgan has also agreed to a new tiered few structure and to remove performance fees, which will come into effect from 1 January 2022:

0.55% on net assets up to £750m

0.40% on net assets between £750m and £1.5bn; and

0.30% on net assets in excess of £1.5bn.

SCIN has been trading on a discount and was trading at 12.5% discount as of 18 October, according to figures from the Association of Investment Companies. Meanwhile JGIG was trading on a 2.7% premium.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

JP Morgan European to merge growth and income share classes

Gresham House Strategic hits back against incumbent asset manager

More on Investment Trusts

JP Morgan European trust looking to merge share classes
Investment Trusts

JP Morgan European to merge growth and income share classes

Too complex

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 20 October 2021 • 2 min read
GHS and Gresham House are at logger heads
Investment Trusts

Gresham House Strategic hits back against incumbent asset manager

Proposals not in interest of all shareholders

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 20 October 2021 • 3 min read
Tender issue was oversubscribed
Investment Trusts

Oversubscribed tender offer for Fidelity trust 'spells trouble'

Oversubscribed with 85.1% electing to tender

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 19 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Phil Wagstaff to depart Jupiter

15 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Charles Randell steps down as chair of the FCA before term ends

15 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Chancellor sets out regulatory roadmap to tackle greenwashing

19 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Industry argues stagflation fears based on misnomer

18 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Odey Asset Management closes Odyssey fund

14 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

UK fixed income funds suffer worst outflows since March 2020

14 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 