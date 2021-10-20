Scottish Investment trust proposes merger with JPMorgan trust

The new trust is hoping to enter the FTSE250

In a stock exchange announcement, the board of SCIN said "JGGI and SCIN were both established in 1887, and the combination of the two companies will combine the proud histories of each".

James Will, the chairman of SCIN, added: "The board undertook a lengthy and robust review process and considered a wide range of options for the company. Ultimately, the proposal to combine the Scottish Investment Trust with JPMorgan Global Growth & Income was considered the most compelling outcome for shareholders, allowing for the creation of a company with an enlarged net asset base of in excess of £1.2bn."

Meanwhile, the board of JGGI said its shareholders would benefit from "greater economies of scale" including liquidity and cost efficiencies.

The chair of JGGI, Nigel Whigtman, added that he expected the combined trust to "have broad appeal among investors and is expected to be of sufficient size to enter the FTSE250 in due course".

Ahead of the combination of the two trusts JPMorgan is to be appointed AIFM of the SCIN to "manage the realisation and realignment" of the portfolio, subject to shareholder approval this is expected to occur by mid-January 2022.

The combination of the two trusts is expected to conclude in Q1 2022, subject to both trust's shareholder approval.

Substantial corporate changes for one in two trusts since onset of pandemic Transaction details

On completion the two boards will combine, with representation from both and the combined board will be chaired by Nigel Wightman until his upcoming retirement at the 2021 AGM when he will be succeeded by Tristan Hillgarth.

As a result of the agreement SCIN will undergo a voluntary liquidation with shareholders receiving new JGGI shares on a formula asset value basis (FAV).

FAVs will be calculated using the net asset values of each company, adjusted for their respective allocations of costs and for declared but unpaid dividends as well as excluding SCIN property and taking into account the liquidator's retention.

JPMorgan has also agreed to a new tiered few structure and to remove performance fees, which will come into effect from 1 January 2022:

0.55% on net assets up to £750m

0.40% on net assets between £750m and £1.5bn; and

0.30% on net assets in excess of £1.5bn.

SCIN has been trading on a discount and was trading at 12.5% discount as of 18 October, according to figures from the Association of Investment Companies. Meanwhile JGIG was trading on a 2.7% premium.