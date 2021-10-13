Janus Henderson bolsters senior investment trust team

Two of the new hires join the firm from JP Morgan Asset Management

Dan Howe, who joins from JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM), has been appointed deputy head of investment trusts. Howe, who was executive director of global strategic relationships at JPMAM, will focus on enhancing sales, marketing and business development activities and report to James de Sausmarez, director and head of investment trusts.

Janus Henderson has also hired Oliver Packard as head of investment trust sales. Packard joins from Panmure Gordon where he was executive director of investment fund sales.

In his new role Packard will "lead and direct" the investment trust sales team to develop business in the adviser market.

De Sausmarez said: "I am very pleased to announce these two senior appointments to the investment trust team at Janus Henderson and delighted that we have been able to attract two of the brightest talents in the sector."

Dick Weil, chief executive officer of Janus Henderson Investors added:"The investment trust business is Janus Henderson's oldest business and remains core to our strategy going forward. As one of the market leaders, we are keen to enhance and grow the business and these new appointments will help us achieve that goal."