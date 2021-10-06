Energy ETFs thrive in September

Consumption and emissions expected to increase

The Henry Hub Erdgas (TR) ETC generated the greatest returns for investors
Europe-domiciled ETFs investing in the energy sector thrived in September, dominating the top 20 best performing funds for the month, according to Morningstar.

Returns ranged from 35.6% to 12.1% for the month, as energy prices began to soar across the region.

Out of the 20 top performers, 16 fell under Morningstar's commodities energy category.

The Henry Hub Erdgas (TR) ETC generated the greatest returns for investors, followed by the WisdomTree Natural Gas ETC, which followed closely with nearly 35%.

The data provider noted that increases in electricity and gas bills, as well as petrol, "are clearly part of this context".

Asset managers engage with less than 15% of portfolios on net zero

Natural gas has been most affected by this trend, with its value almost tripling since June 2020, the firm stated, and added that the rally may only be beginning.

Elsewhere, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has said that growth is expected to continue.

EIA predicted in its International Energy Outlook 2021 that if current policy and technology trends continue as they are, global energy consumption and energy-related CO2 emissions will increase through 2050 as a result of population and economic growth.

