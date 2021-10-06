Just 64% of asset managers could provide an example of when an investment decision was affected by a climate view in the last six months

Redington's 2021 Sustainable Investment Survey gathered the responses of 112 asset managers globally, covering 220 strategies and $10tn in assets under management (AUM).

The survey examined the methodology used by managers to engage with investees on sustainability topics. It found managers engaged with less than 15% of portfolios on the topic of net zero, despite 63% of managers reporting they had made commitments to Paris targets or similar, and less than 11% had addressed Scope 3 emissions with companies.

"It is widely recognised that climate-related risks not only affect our planet, but the economy too - a sentiment seemingly echoed by asset managers through the various public net-zero commitments made over the past year or so," said Anastasia Guha, global head of sustainable investment at Redington.

"Yet in order to really make progress, our industry must continue to close the gap between the words we use and what we deliver in practice. These actual levels of engagement imply that some of our words could be akin to greenwashing, which doesn't help anyone," she added.

The findings may point to the ongoing presence of greenwashing in the investment industry.

On Monday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that in order to boost genuine sustainable investment, governments need to step in to address greenwashing, and prevent investors from being misled on climate impacts.

This comes amid waves of high-profile greenwashing cases spanning the investment industry, including that of German asset management group DWS.

Not just climate

Redington found that it is not just climate impact that lack attention from asset managers. Supply chain human rights & pollution, and biodiversity also experience low levels of engagement, with 9% and 8% of portfolios having been engaged on these topics respectively.

Guha said that given the material impact of these issues on clients and beneficiary interests, it is imperative asset managers direct their attention to these areas.

Bigger picture

Redington's survey also found that just 80% of strategies incorporated measurement and assessment of ESG factors into their investment processes.

Elsewhere, 64% of asset managers could provide an example of when an investment decision was affected by a climate view in the last six months.

"Assessing asset managers' and specific investment teams' climate and ESG capabilities is a key input into our asset manager research process as we believe it's fundamental to having a robust strategy that's aligned with our clients' climate objectives," said Guha.

"Only by working together as an industry will we be able to tackle the monumental task that climate change poses and help drive the global transition to net zero."