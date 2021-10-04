AIC: Secondary fundraising eclipses 2019 levels

The previous record for secondary fundraising was set in 2019, with £7.35bn raised across the year.

The secondary fundraising boom has been led by investing in the renewable energy infrastructure sector, which has raised £1.69bn in 2021. This was followed by infrastructure (£988m) and growth capital (£803m).

The largest individual fundraising from an investment company has been from Schiehallion, who raised £503m, followed by Digital 9 Infrastructure, which raised £300m in its IPO in March then went on to raise £450m more.

There were nine IPOs raising £2.1bn in 2021, which already exceeds the funds raised by IPOs in both 2019 and 2020.

Richard Stone, chief executive of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), said: "Healthy fundraising by investment companies this year is a sign that they have bounced back from the pandemic and are continuing to meet investors' needs.

"It is particularly encouraging to see such significant fundraising for long-term assets in areas such as renewable energy infrastructure and ambitious growth companies. Directing capital into these areas is critical to rebuilding the economy as the recovery from the pandemic gathers pace.

"There is clearly strong investor demand and the closed-ended structure of investment companies continues to provide investors with a proven means of gaining exposure to less liquid assets."