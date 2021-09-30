Tritax Big Box REIT issues retail offer shares

The total number of placing shares, retail offer shares and ordinary shares being issued are expected to represent 8% of the existing issued ordinary share capital.

The new ordinary shares will be entitled to the next quarterly dividend declared by the company for the quarter ending 30 September 2021.

Fidelity appointment to Genesis EM trust highlights sector's drive for retail investors Colin Godfrey, CEO, Fund Management, said: "Over the past two years our logistics focused land portfolio, which we believe to be the largest in the UK, has continued to mature with planning consents successfully secured in a range of attractive locations across the UK.

"The portfolio is now primed to capture the significant increase in demand we are currently experiencing, with occupier activity now reaching levels that has the potential to exceed our original expectations of two-three million sq ft of annual development over the medium term."

He added: "This equity fundraise provides us with the capital to accelerate our development activity while preserving overall balance sheet strength and continuing to deliver attractive returns to shareholders."

The placing will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuild by Jeffries International and JP Morgan Securities and will be launched immediately.