Mirova launches impact private equity fund

Marc Romano joined Mirova in July to launch this strategy

Aims to raise €300m
Mirova has launched an impact private equity fund that invests in companies providing sustainable innovative solutions and technologies that contribute to the environmental transition.

The firm, which is an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, aims to raise €300m for the fund from institutional and private investors.  

The Mirova Environment Acceleration Capital fund will focus on five main investment themes - smart cities, natural resources, agri-agro technologies, circular economy and clean energy.  

$7.4trn and rising: Asset management's rush to private markets

It will be managed by Marc Romano, Mirova's head of private equity impact, who joined the company in July 2021 specifically to launch this strategy. He will be supported by a team of five people and the wider Mirova research team.

The fund is classed as s classified as Article 9 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

"We are convinced that private equity investors have an essential role to play in facilitating the development of impact business models, by providing capital that drives the acceleration of innovative companies and the solutions they offer to environmental challenges," Romano said.

