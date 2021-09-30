UK Government and businesses must take decisive steps to protect global biodiversity say MPs

Ambition around biodiversity is lacking says Committee

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 30 September 2021 • 2 min read
Report calls on government to take action
Image:

Report calls on government to take action

The government must strengthen its sustainable procurement policies and make it illegal for UK businesses to use deforestation-linked commodities, MPs have said in a new report.

The recommendation comes as the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC)of16 MPs publishes its latest report, the UK's footprint on global biodiversity, and ahead of preliminary meetings of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in October.

MPs are concerned that unsustainable consumption is having a significant impact on global biodiversity, as a number of commodities such as soy, cocoa, timber, pulp, and paper are responsible for deforestation and nature decline.

Asset managers launch biodiversity module that shows portfolio impact on extinction risk

In the report the MPs said the government should "lead by example" and ensure all forest-risk commodities be certified as sustainably produced as part of the Government Buying Standard, as well as ensuring all government procurement, including large public bodies are subject to annual reviews to identify problem areas on sustainability.

In the private sector, MPs say that "bold action" is required to ensure that the UK economy protects and enhances international biodiversity. As a result, the government must make it illegal for UK businesses and the finance sector to use deforestation linked commodities.

The government is also being encouraged to embed sustainability impact assessments into all future trade agreements.  

Phillip Dunne, MP, and Environmental Audit Committee chairman says that government policies have not historically been monitored against biodiversity impact.

"We have a unique opportunity with new trade agreements to incorporate iron-clad standards for the environment, among other issues, which should be urgently addressed. Deforestation must be managed effectively, and we must ensure that every supply chain and the operations of the finance sector in the UK are free from unsustainable deforestation," said Dunne.

A hidden gem: Biodiversity is the key to unlock gains in green infrastructure arena

With only weeks until the start of COP15 talks, the Committee is concerned that ambition is lacking. It recommends that the government should advocate for the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

"This Government can really show leadership on these issues ahead of COP26 and the biodiversity COP next year: I hope it steps up to the challenge," adds Dunne.

The report's publication comes as the Committee publishes the government response to its first domestic biodiversity report which were rejected by the government.

 

 

Related Topics

More on ESG

Schroders CEO Peter Harrison was speaking at today's Net Zero Festival
ESG

Schroders CEO: Embrace net zero or expect to be challenged

Schroders' CEO Peter Harrison tells Net Zero Festival that companies must quickly turn net zero targets into actionable strategies or face mounting pressure from investors

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 30 September 2021 • 2 min read
Two-thirds of investors said they weren’t aware of options to invest in funds delivering positive health impact
ESG

ShareAction study: Investors unhappy with health stewardship

Investors are unsatisfied with the level of communication they receive from fund management on stewardship in relation to health, ShareAction research has found.

Jenny Turton
clock 30 September 2021 • 1 min read
Current actions are positive according to the experts
ESG

Experts say only policy action can burst the carbon bubble

COP26 next opportunity

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 30 September 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2021

27 September 2021 • 8 min read
02

Andrew Bailey: MPC ready to hike interest rates before Christmas if inflation keeps rising

28 September 2021 • 3 min read
03

UK energy crisis: Big firms positioned for further gains

27 September 2021 • 3 min read
04

Gresham House hires for sustainable infrastructure team

27 September 2021 • 1 min read
05

Update: Link vows to defend itself as Leigh Day Woodford case heads to court

27 September 2021 • 2 min read
06

Columbia Threadneedle wins £1.7bn global credit mandate from St James's Place

29 September 2021 • 1 min read
30 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable & ESG Conference 2021.

Register now
Trustpilot

 