UK Government and businesses must take decisive steps to protect global biodiversity say MPs

The recommendation comes as the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC)of16 MPs publishes its latest report, the UK's footprint on global biodiversity, and ahead of preliminary meetings of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in October.

MPs are concerned that unsustainable consumption is having a significant impact on global biodiversity, as a number of commodities such as soy, cocoa, timber, pulp, and paper are responsible for deforestation and nature decline.

MPs are concerned that unsustainable consumption is having a significant impact on global biodiversity, as a number of commodities such as soy, cocoa, timber, pulp, and paper are responsible for deforestation and nature decline. In the report the MPs said the government should "lead by example" and ensure all forest-risk commodities be certified as sustainably produced as part of the Government Buying Standard, as well as ensuring all government procurement, including large public bodies are subject to annual reviews to identify problem areas on sustainability.

In the private sector, MPs say that "bold action" is required to ensure that the UK economy protects and enhances international biodiversity. As a result, the government must make it illegal for UK businesses and the finance sector to use deforestation linked commodities.

The government is also being encouraged to embed sustainability impact assessments into all future trade agreements.

Phillip Dunne, MP, and Environmental Audit Committee chairman says that government policies have not historically been monitored against biodiversity impact.

"We have a unique opportunity with new trade agreements to incorporate iron-clad standards for the environment, among other issues, which should be urgently addressed. Deforestation must be managed effectively, and we must ensure that every supply chain and the operations of the finance sector in the UK are free from unsustainable deforestation," said Dunne.

With only weeks until the start of COP15 talks, the Committee is concerned that ambition is lacking. It recommends that the government should advocate for the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

"This Government can really show leadership on these issues ahead of COP26 and the biodiversity COP next year: I hope it steps up to the challenge," adds Dunne.

The report's publication comes as the Committee publishes the government response to its first domestic biodiversity report which were rejected by the government.