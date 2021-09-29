Inflation spectre triggers investors to make changes to their portfolio

84% say they have noticed the impact of rising inflation

In a poll of 1,150 website visitors between 24 and 27 September 2021, 84% said they have noticed the impact of rising inflation in their day-to-day life, with 55% saying that it is one of the biggest threats to their personal finances.

It follows the Bank of England announcement which forecasts inflation to rise to 4% before the end of the year.

Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at interactive investor said the spectre of inflation has acted as a trigger for a significant number of investors to make changes to their portfolios.

"Global equities are key tool in an investor's armoury to combat price rises, and there are plenty of strong companies paying inflation-busting dividend yields, which are, for now, also generating positive share price returns," said Wild.

Some investors are altering their investment methods. Over a third (37%) of the sample said they are investing more money into the stock market, with over a fifth (22%) investing broadly in the belief that stocks can go higher, and 15% are buying value stocks.

Although, 12% of respondents are reducing their market exposure due to inflation concerns, while the majority (52%) of the sample said their investment strategy has not changed.

Wild adds that investors should look for businesses that can pass on any increase in costs to consumers, but a sustained period of high inflation could affect economic recovery and negatively impact the stock market.

Andrew Bailey: MPC ready to hike interest rates before Christmas if inflation keeps rising Investors should look to inflation linked assets

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor said: "Investors looking to position their portfolio against high inflation and low growth should consider some exposure to inflation linked bonds and real assets such as commodities, infrastructure, and gold."

However, Lipski says this should not be at the expense of a broad, well diversified global equities portfolio, which he says is the "ultimate inflation hedge".

He added that a good investment option for an inflationary environment include Capital Gearing Trust.

Lipski says its two objectives preserve capital over any 12-month period and delivers returns well in excess of inflation over the long term.

The investment trust primarily invests in a multi-asset portfolio of bonds, equities and property, alongside small holdings in infrastructure, gold, and cash.

"The trust has been managed by highly regarded investor Peter Spiller since 1982 and has delivered positive total returns in 37 out of 38 years. Under his tenure the trust has been a great preserver of wealth in bear markets, including the dot-com crash and the Global Financial Crisis and most recently during market sell off in 2018 and 2020," said Lipski.

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity ETF is also part of a well-diversified portfolio which covers sectors such as industrial metals, precious metals, energy, and agriculture.

Lipski says the fund is well positioned to benefit from the current market climate and potentially deliver higher real returns.

He says its effective cost management and lower risk profile gives the strategy a competitive advantage against other funds in the sector.

"Historically, investors turned to commodities as a source for portfolio diversification and hedge against rising levels of inflation," added Lipski.

Clarity not confusion: Change of guard at BoE but the same old communication error Increasing living costs prompts worry

The interactive investor survey also revealed that almost a fifth are worried about their ability to cover high-cost outgoings amid rising prices, while 37% believe their finances can weather bumper costing pressures. However, 45% of respondents believe there are bigger issues to worry about.

"With the cost of living on the up, it is important to pay closer attention to your financial wellbeing," said Myron Jobson, personal finance campaigner at interactive investor.

"This may translate to doing an emergency budget, cutting down on non-essential spending and squirrelling away more money into a rainy-day fund if you can afford to do so."