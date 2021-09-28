Credit and equity managers lack meaningful engagement on ESG issues

Almost 10% of managers exercised no voting rights at all

According to research from Redington, credit managers perform no engagement across 75% of their overall portfolios, while only 15% of engagement from equity managers can be considered "deep engagements".

This compares with real asset managers, for whom over 60% of their engagements are considered 'deep' by the investment consultancy.

ESG investment: 'Engagement must be forceful to have its maximum impact'

A deep engagement was defined as one in which asset managers had engaged with a company across "at least three back-and-forth dialogues between a manager and a company", while ‘light' engagements consisted of fewer than three.

Despite this, the wider results from Redington's annual sustainable investment survey found that asset managers have largely continued to improve the integration and consideration of sustainability factors.

Almost all managers (99%) now have firmwide responsible investment (RI) policies in place, dedicated RI headcount has increased 15% year-on-year and 70% of firms now link remuneration to the integration of sustainability risks.

Firms which completed Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting has also risen, up to 45% in 2021 from 28% in 2020.

However, Redington also highlighted the lack of managers who "walk the walk" on a variety of ESG related issues.

Although more than 90% of asset managers state they integrate ESG considerations in their fundamental research, only 74% could evidence ESG considerations influencing buy decisions over the past six months and only 61% could do the same for sell decisions.

Managers were also falling short on voting policies, with only 44% of those who stated they have a stewardship and voting policy covering all their assets under management voting on 100% of resolutions, while almost 10% exercised not voting rights at all.

Paul Lee, head of stewardship and sustainable investment strategy at Redington, said: "Given that almost all asset managers, across most asset classes, indicate that ESG factors influence their investment decisions at least sometimes, we would like to see these words being backed up more substantially by investment actions.

"Setting policies and processes is just the beginning. What is really needed to further the sustainability agenda within the asset management community is a tangible link between ESG analysis and investment decisions."

Asset managers to face more scrutiny on ESG issues

Nick Samuels, head of manager research at Redington, added: "Engagement is an incredibly powerful catalyst for positive and sustainable change.

"While it is encouraging to see indications of a high level of thoughtfulness on the part of real asset managers, we would expect a higher proportion of deep engagements across equity strategies, too - especially given the asset managers' level of influence as shareholders.

"It is particularly surprising to see such a low proportion of credit portfolio holdings - 25% on average - facing engagement from asset managers. Credit investors are often uniquely equipped to be able to shift attitudes and practices. We would like to see them make full use of this influence and engage with borrowers to drive change on material ESG risks and opportunities, particularly at initial issuance."