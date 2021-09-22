Newton IM expands responsible investment team

Newton Investment Management, part of BNY Mellon Investment Management, has appointed Jennifer Law as head of stewardship as part of its responsible investment expansion.

Law will be responsible for maintaining and expanding investor stewardship efforts across the investment group division and embedding stewardship activities into the firm's investment process.

She will manage a team of stewardship analysts, as well as well as develop and promote Newton's stewardship policy, processes, and practices. Law will report to Ian Burger, head of responsible investment in Newton's UN PRI A+ rated and UK stewardship code signatory responsible investment team.

Curt Custard departs CIO role at Newton to return to US

Law brings 13 years' experience analysing ESG risks and opportunities within portfolios across EMEA.

Prior to joining Newton, Law was a member of BlackRock's corporate governance and responsible investment team where she was responsible for corporate governance analysis, including voting and engagement with issuers for a number of markets within Europe and Africa.

Before joining BlackRock, Law worked at BMO Nesbitt Burns in Canada, managing assets for high net-worth individuals.

Euan Munro, CEO at Newton said: "Responsible investing means that we invest and behave responsibly, and act as active, engaged owners of our clients' assets to meet our responsibilities to society as a whole - stewardship and engagement play a crucial role in that."

"Appointing Jennifer to this stewardship-specific role demonstrates our commitment to actively engaging with the companies we invest in on behalf of our clients, and to having a positive impact on the world around us," added Munro.

In March 2021, Newton joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. As of September 1, 2021, its assets under management were as £105bn, including combined assets from Newton's London-based investment management and Newton's North America division.

