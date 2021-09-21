PGIM Investments appoints new head of UK wholesale

Hall will be tasked with managing and building the company's relationship within the intermediary community, as well as partnering with Guillaume Lendormy, the recently appointed head of GFI strategy, to grow relationships with global banks in London.

Hall previously worked as director of UK wholesale for Natixis Investment Managers. He will be reporting to Kimberly LaPointe, the head of PGIM International Investments.

PGIM Investments makes trio of senior hires

PGIM Investments stated that the UK is a core market for the company, adding that in 2020 it joined the Investment Association, said its UCITS platform has grown to $9.6bn of assets in August, from $5bn at the start of 2020. PGIM is the asset management arm of Prudential Finance, the largest insurance company in the United States.

LaPointe said: "Growing our European platform with the strategic hiring of talent remains a key priority for our business. We are extremely pleased with the development of our UK business in recent years, in what remains a highly competitive marketplace.

"UK intermediaries are increasingly recognising PGIM as a home of skilled active management, and we are witnessing accelerating demand for our range of specialist fixed income, equity, and real estate offerings. Attracting a skilled and experienced client relationship specialist such as Robert further highlights our drive to continue to grow our reach in this priority area."

Hall added: "I am thrilled to be joining PGIM Investments at such an exciting time for the business. The UK wholesale market truly understands the power of active management, which, over the past 18 months has again added considerable value.

"In this role, I am fortunate to have access to numerous compelling active propositions - including the PGIM Jennison Global Equity Opportunities and PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity funds, which are proven leaders in identifying disruptive growth companies at the forefront of the new world economy."