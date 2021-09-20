Xtrackers convert ETF range to ESG indices and cut fees

10bps fee cut

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 September 2021 • 1 min read
The suite will comprise ten ETFs
Image:

The suite will comprise ten ETFs

Xtrackers has converted a range of equity sector ETFs to ESG funds and cut the total expense ratio by ten basis points.

Nine existing Europe equity sector ETFs completed a transition to ESG screened MSCI indices last week, along with corresponding name changes, which combined with the June 2021 launch of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Consumer Discretionary ESG Screened UCITS ETF 1C, brings the range to ten.

The physically replicated funds offer investors exposure to communication services, consumer discretionary, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, utilities, materials, and consumer staples.

Former DWS ETF head Manooj Mistry joins HANetf

Classified as Article 8 under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), the funds add filtering for conventional weapons to the MSCI ESG indices and remove the "worst ESG laggards" according to the MSCI rating system.

Funds in the previous Xtrackers Europe sectors range featured a total expense ratio of 0.3%, but the new ESG-screened ETFs will each be available for 0.2%.

Simon Klein, global head of passive sales at DWS, said: "We are pleased to establish these new Xtrackers ETFs providing exposure to MSCI's ESG screened Europe sector indices. This is in line with the demand we see from clients, while the highly competitive annual all-in fees should also prove attractive."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Ben Wicks steps back from former Woodford trust

OECD warns against removing stimulus support despite rising inflation

More on ETFs

BNPP AM's Isabelle Bourcier
Funds

BNPP AM switches French market ETF to ESG index

BNP Paribas Easy CAC 40 UCITS ETF will be renamed

Ellie Duncan
clock 20 September 2021 • 1 min read
Chris Mellor of Invesco
ESG

Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards finalist's interview: Invesco MSCI USA ESG Universal Screened UCITS ETF

Finalist for Best Sustainable & ESG ETF category

Investment Week
clock 13 September 2021 • 4 min read
UBS AM has joined forces with MSCI to launch a new ETF
ETFs

UBS AM joins forces with MSCI to launch sustainable small cap ETF

Applies SRI methodology

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 02 September 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Schroders revamps UK equities business to meet client need

15 September 2021 • 3 min read
02

Invesco in 'early talks' merger with State Street's asset management arm - reports

17 September 2021 • 1 min read
03

'Pioneer' and titan of financial advice Alan Steel dies

17 September 2021 • 3 min read
04

UK's first green gilt smashes records with £90bn of demand

21 September 2021 • 1 min read
05

Investors lose their appetite for UK exposure within AIC global sectors

15 September 2021 • 4 min read
06

Philip Morris delists Vectura following acquisition

20 September 2021 • 1 min read
23 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 