Xtrackers convert ETF range to ESG indices and cut fees

Nine existing Europe equity sector ETFs completed a transition to ESG screened MSCI indices last week, along with corresponding name changes, which combined with the June 2021 launch of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Consumer Discretionary ESG Screened UCITS ETF 1C, brings the range to ten.

The physically replicated funds offer investors exposure to communication services, consumer discretionary, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, utilities, materials, and consumer staples.

Classified as Article 8 under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), the funds add filtering for conventional weapons to the MSCI ESG indices and remove the "worst ESG laggards" according to the MSCI rating system.

Funds in the previous Xtrackers Europe sectors range featured a total expense ratio of 0.3%, but the new ESG-screened ETFs will each be available for 0.2%.

Simon Klein, global head of passive sales at DWS, said: "We are pleased to establish these new Xtrackers ETFs providing exposure to MSCI's ESG screened Europe sector indices. This is in line with the demand we see from clients, while the highly competitive annual all-in fees should also prove attractive."