Pacific AM launches sustainability profiling tool for advisers

Developed alongside financial advisers

Hannah Godfrey
clock 08 September 2021 • 2 min read
The profiler aims to help advisers and their clients understand what sustainability, in investing terms, means to them.
Image:

EnglightenESG, a Pacific Asset Management-backed profiling tool, is set to launch later this month and aims to educate and guide financial advisers in assessing the ESG preferences of their clients and employees.

EnlightenESG was developed by Pacific AM with ESG specialist Gordian Advice's Nick Spencer and financial planning firm Fidelius Group.

The profiler, which is free to use, aims to help advisers and their clients understand what sustainability, in investing terms, means to them.

Attitudes towards ESG investing hit a turning point for the better

The tech behind the tool is qualitative and designed so it can learn from the collective inputs of its users and adapt as the world and people's views change.

Clients will answer questions anonymously that relate to sustainability and what is important to them, and then that information will be used by the profiler to generate where and how sustainability is important to a person.

Pacific AM said by using the tool and its series of questions, advisers can map a sustainable investment profile to each client. It added that the tool can distil how clients express their sustainable goals, whether they are interested in a particular area of sustainability and highlight their tolerance to different risks associated with decision making.

Although backed by Pacific, users of the tool will not be encouraged to invest specifically with the asset manager.

EnlightenESG will also provide a bank of unbiased and educational views on sustainability, helping to keep advisers up to date on the changing ESG landscape.

The tool is currently being trialled and is expected to rollout for wider use later this month.

Pacific AM CEO Matthew Lamb said: "EnlightenESG is our open commitment to ensuring that sustainability meets suitability. As asset managers we are very good at championing the benefits of our own products, often through a fog of financial jargon but we must not forget the implications of that to the ultimate consumer of our product.

"EnlightenESG's aim is to protect and inform advisers and clients by helping them to make better choices, through intelligent profiling of appetites and attitudes towards sustainability. In the process, it also supports the continued adoption, and in our view, the overall sustainability and longevity of positive investing."

Pacific AM partners with BlackRock for multi-asset MPS launch

Spencer added: "Good advisers want to understand their clients' perspectives and requirements, particularly in these emerging areas of E, S and G. However, advisers and clients face a blizzard of industry jargon that fails to address these factors in relatable terms.

"The ESG profiler uses everyday examples to understand an investor's views and their lifestyle choices on environmental, social and governance factors along with their willingness to engage in trade-offs."

Fidelius Group COO Ian Fowler added: "Clients are increasingly expressing a preference for ESG investing and we need to provide holistic financial planning that considers those ESG preferences in the context of their other needs and requirements."

