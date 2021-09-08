Businesses without sustainable supply chains will see share prices fall

Almost all (97%) investment managers surveyed said they consider sustainability standards of a business’ supply chain when making investment decisions.

More than eight in 10 (85%) investment managers believe businesses that fail to implement supply chain sustainability initiatives will see prices fall in the next 10 years, a new report by procurement consultancy Proxima found, with 84% also stating that issues with supply chain sustainability and ESG standards are a risk to their investments.

End modern slavery: Industry crackdown urged as exploitation 'likely to exist in supply chain of nearly every business'

Almost all (97%) investment managers surveyed said they consider sustainability standards of a business' supply chain when making investment decisions.

Nearly nine in 10 (89%) investment managers said they discuss ESG standards in the supply chain with the companies they invest in, and more than a third (37%) said they have these discussions frequently.

Four-fifths (80%) of respondents believed businesses without supply chain sustainability and wider ESG standards would struggle to access capital in the next 10 years, while 88% said supply chain sustainability standards will be a key criterion for investment decisions over the next decade.

Meanwhile seven in 10 (70%) investment managers said businesses should accelerate purpose initiatives at the expense of short-term profitability.

Rewriting the rules: Is it time to rethink global supply chains?

Proxima executive vice president Simon Geale said: "It is clear that investors have supply chain sustainability in their sights as we look to build a better post-pandemic world.

"The concept of how a business can create value is changing, and business leaders are seeking to balance short term profit with progressing a broader range of ESG factors that will create sustained value in the mid-term. This trend is only set to continue and will dominate the coming decade; therefore, action now can create first mover advantage."