Federated Hermes launches low-carbon bond fund with Swedish partner

Federated Hermes said the fund, which launched today, will not hold companies that have failed to engage on climate change and will exclude "controversial" sectors and "heavy greenhouse gas-emitting issuers that have no desire to change".

The new bond fund's investment process makes use of a proprietary framework - the Climate Change Impact (CCI) Score - to reflect the progress and impact towards decarbonisation its holdings are making.

A taxing question: Does carbon pricing hold the key to making the world carbon neutral before 2050? Federate Hermes head of credit, Fraser Lundie, is lead manager on the fund, working alongside senior credit portfolio manager Nachu Chockalingam.

The pair are supported by the 12-member credit team, including Mitch Reznick, head of research and sustainable fixed income, who the investment manager said will be instrumental in implementing the climate framework into the investment process.

The team's dedicated fixed income engagers, supported by Federated Hermes' stewardship service provider EOS, will seek positive action on climate change through an engagement plan with the fund's holdings.

Lundie said: "The global high-yield market offers great opportunities to identify attractive companies with the willingness and ability to change their operations, products or services in order to generate positive impact for the planet.

"This fund is a natural extension of our existing credit offering and demonstrates our commitment to making a real difference for our climate and for future generations."

Fund managers with $9trn in assets make net zero carbon pledge Tina Rönnholm, portfolio manager responsible for external high yield investments at AP1, said the firm had worked "intensely" with the Federated Hermes credit team for the last year, adding: "Having divested from fossil fuels throughout our portfolio last year, our ambition now and going forward is to contribute to getting absolute emissions down significantly in the real economy.

"Providing financing to facilitate a much-needed transition across sectors is an example of the actions we undertake in order to meet our net zero target we are determined to achieve."