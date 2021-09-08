Federated Hermes launches low-carbon bond fund with Swedish partner

Fund to actively engage with holdings to support climate change action

Hannah Godfrey
clock 08 September 2021 • 2 min read
Fraser Lundie, head of credit at Federated Hermes
Image:

Fraser Lundie, head of credit at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes has launched a new UCITS fund with the Swedish National Pension Fund AP1, which aims to generate returns by investing in bonds that support a low-carbon future.

Federated Hermes said the fund, which launched today, will not hold companies that have failed to engage on climate change and will exclude "controversial" sectors and "heavy greenhouse gas-emitting issuers that have no desire to change".

The new bond fund's investment process makes use of a proprietary framework - the Climate Change Impact (CCI) Score - to reflect the progress and impact towards decarbonisation its holdings are making.

A taxing question: Does carbon pricing hold the key to making the world carbon neutral before 2050?

Federate Hermes head of credit, Fraser Lundie, is lead manager on the fund, working alongside senior credit portfolio manager Nachu Chockalingam.

The pair are supported by the 12-member credit team, including Mitch Reznick, head of research and sustainable fixed income, who the investment manager said will be instrumental in implementing the climate framework into the investment process.

The team's dedicated fixed income engagers, supported by Federated Hermes' stewardship service provider EOS, will seek positive action on climate change through an engagement plan with the fund's holdings.

Lundie said: "The global high-yield market offers great opportunities to identify attractive companies with the willingness and ability to change their operations, products or services in order to generate positive impact for the planet.

"This fund is a natural extension of our existing credit offering and demonstrates our commitment to making a real difference for our climate and for future generations."

Fund managers with $9trn in assets make net zero carbon pledge

Tina Rönnholm, portfolio manager responsible for external high yield investments at AP1, said the firm had worked "intensely" with the Federated Hermes credit team for the last year, adding: "Having divested from fossil fuels throughout our portfolio last year, our ambition now and going forward is to contribute to getting absolute emissions down significantly in the real economy.

"Providing financing to facilitate a much-needed transition across sectors is an example of the actions we undertake in order to meet our net zero target we are determined to achieve."

Related Topics

More on Funds

Greenwashing accusations key concern for advisers
ESG

Report: Reputational risk putting advisers off sustainable funds

Greenwashing fears

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 08 September 2021 • 2 min read
The profiler aims to help advisers and their clients understand what sustainability, in investing terms, means to them.
ESG

Pacific AM launches sustainability profiling tool for advisers

Developed alongside financial advisers

Hannah Godfrey
clock 08 September 2021 • 2 min read
Pietro Sette of MainStreet Partners
ESG

From acorns to oaks: Key questions remain for green bonds

A growing market

Pietro Sette
clock 08 September 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Janus Henderson raises pay across entire company

06 September 2021 • 1 min read
02

FRC announces 125 'successful' signatories to new UK Stewardship Code as one-third of applicants fail to make list

06 September 2021 • 2 min read
03

Why the 60/40 model is here to stay

02 September 2021 • 4 min read
04

Octopus unveils UK Future Generations sustainable fund

08 September 2021 • 4 min read
05

Partner Content: Is it time for investors to give up on bonds yet?

02 September 2021 • 1 min read
06

'Last-ditch attempt' at equality: Industry reacts to PM's dividend tax hike

07 September 2021 • 4 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
Trustpilot

 