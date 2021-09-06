Janus Henderson launches two sustainable equity funds

The Janus Henderson Sustainable Future Technologies fund, an OEIC, will aim to deliver long-term capital growth by investing in sustainable technology-related companies.

The fund will be run by Alison Porter, Richard Clode and Graeme Clark, the same team that run the Janus Henderson Global Technology Leaders fund. They will be supported by a team of ESG specialists, led by Janus Henderson's head of ESG investments, Paul LaCoursiere.

Clode said: "We are really excited by the potential of this fund; moving away from traditional technology and looking for emerging and overlooked companies who meet a stringent sustainability criterion.

"Technology has the ability to deliver across all of the components of ESG; while global regulation and classification initially concentrated on environmental sustainability, this fund is looking to go much further and expand to incorporate much wider social issues."

The new fund will be an Article 9 fund and align to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and invest in companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from the fund's sustainable technology themes.

21% of total European funds under most stringent SFDR rules It will have a management fee of 0.75% with an estimated OCF of 0.86%.

At the same time Janus Henderson announced the launch of the Horizon US Sustainable Equity fund.

The new US-focused fund will be a SICAV and will be managed by Hamish Chamberlayne and Aaron Scully, along with LaCoursiere's team.

The fund is categorised as an Article 9 fund and applies both positive screening criteria based on environmental and social themes, and negative screening criteria to avoid companies with goods or services that contribute to environmental or societal harm.

Asset managers support SFDR but concerns remain over impact on boutiques It will have a management fee ranging between 0.45% to 1.2% depending on the share class, with an OCF of between 0.55% and 1.88%.

Chamberlayne said: "Sustainability has gained considerable traction in the US over the past months and investors across the world are becoming increasingly aware of the role the US will play in delivering a sustainable future.

"The Horizon US Sustainable Equity fund will invest in US companies that are positioned to confront the challenges posed by global megatrends, such as climate change, resource constraints, population growth and ageing populations, and those companies seeking to effect positive transformation in the industries in which they operate."