Investment Week unveils autumn events and awards programme

Return of face-to-face events

Investment Week
clock 06 September 2021 • 2 min read
Investment Week Select returns on 7 October 2021
Investment Week is pleased to be running an exciting programme of events over the rest of the year, including a return to face-to-face conferences and awards.

These include Investment Week's flagship Select and Funds to Watch conferences, our residential Investment Leaders Summit, as well as market briefings throughout the autumn.   

Our CPD-accredited events are a great way to interact with a stellar line-up of fund managers and expert industry commentators, as well as network with peers.   

Investment Week's flagship events include IW Select on 7 October in London. This unique conference gives delegates the flexibility to choose their own agenda. They can select from up to sixteen fund managers and build their own agenda to see the managers at a time that suits them.

We are also pleased to welcome delegates to our popular Funds to Watch Autumn Conference, which will take place at the Corinthia Hotel in London on 4-5 November. Over the two days, delegates will see a compelling selection of up-and-coming funds under £250m, attend roundtables with more established funds and hear from several boutique fund houses. 

Meanwhile, over the coming months, we will also be celebrating the winners of Investment Week's Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards, Investment Company of the Year Awards and Women in Investment Awards.   

The Investment Week team look forward to seeing you again at one of our events or awards ceremonies very soon. 

Investment Week events 2021

Fixed Income Market Briefing - Thursday 16 September

Sustainable & ESG Conference and Awards - Thursday 30 September    

Investment Week Select - Thursday 7 October   

Fund Selector Briefing Channel Islands - Thursday 14 October       

Funds to Watch Autumn Conference - 4 and 5 November  

US Market Briefing - Tuesday 16 November (online only)  

Investment Company of the Year Awards 2021 - Thursday 18 November in London 

Global Equities Market Briefing - Tuesday 23 November         

Women in Investment Awards 2021 - Thursday 25 November in London          

Investment Week Leaders Summit: The Future of Fund Selection - 2 and 3 December, Pennyhill Park Hotel, Surrey           

Fund Selector Briefing Dublin - Tuesday 7 December           

Fixed Income Market Briefing - Thursday 9 December         

 

For more information and to register as a delegate for our events, please contact [email protected].

For commercial opportunities contact [email protected] and for awards queries contact [email protected].  

For more information on any event, go to: www.investmentweek.co.uk/events  

