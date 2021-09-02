Seneca Partners boosts EIS offering with AIM-only fund

The fund will be invested in instalments, the first of which is now open for investment, with the aim of ensuring deal flow matches investor demand.

Seneca Partners has eliminated annual management fees from the investment process and has set a minimum investment figure of £20,000.

The fund is designed to complement Seneca's existing EIS Portfolio Service, which blends private and AIM-quoted investments. To strengthen the robust timelines of EIS investments, Seneca will seek to exit all investments from the funds within four years.

"The new AIM only EIS fund further enhances our offering and will give our investors another option from which to optimise the very attractive features available from EIS and VCT investments," said Seneca Partners investment director, Matt Currie.

"Investors in our existing EIS service have benefited from much shorter exit timescales from their AIM quoted holdings which we expect to replicate in the new fund, therefore enabling investors to utilise their initial tax reliefs much more effectively," Currie added.

Seneca has invested £24m in AIM quoted companies since 2013, according to the company, returning £23.6m of cash to investors.

Its current AIM portfolio is worth an additional £19.1m, representing a combined return of £1.78 per £1 invested, excluding tax reliefs.

"The benefits of being AIM-quoted appeals to those who enjoy the inherent due diligence, daily market pricing, regulatory news flow and liquidity associated with public companies," says Currie.

"This visibility and access to capital markets mean the size and scale of the investee businesses are generally much more substantial and less vulnerable than many of the privately owned companies - which must overcome many more challenges in the route to an exit," he added.