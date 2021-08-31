BNP Paribas Asset Management launches Chinese SRI ETF

The fund will be categorised as Article 8 under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation

The BNP Paribas Easy MSCI China Select SRI S-Series 10% Capped UCITS ETF is a physically replicated fund and is available to investors for an ongoing charges figure of 0.45%.

It tracks the MSCI China Select SRI S-Series 10% Capped index, which encompasses large- and mid-cap Chinese companies. From a starting universe of approximately 750 stocks in the MSCI China index, the SRI index is comprised of roughly 100 stocks, with a maximum weight of 10%.

Companies which "do not respect the principles of the United Nations Global Compact" are excluded from the index, along with those involved in controversial weapons, tobacco, adult entertainment, alcohol, gambling, genetically modified organisms, nuclear power and fossil fuels.

The fund will be categorised as Article 8 under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

Isabelle Bourcier, head of quantitative and index management at BNPP AM, said: "The originality of this approach is that it allows the implementation of a sustainable investment strategy in a key economic region.

"This new ETF completes our ESG index fund offering, with €12.8bn under management, making BNPP AM one of the market leaders."