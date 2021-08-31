ADVERTISEMENT

BNP Paribas Asset Management launches Chinese SRI ETF

Around 100 stocks

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
The fund will be categorised as Article 8 under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation
Image:

The fund will be categorised as Article 8 under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation

BNP Paribas Asset Management has launched an ETF offering investors access to the Chinese market while utilising a best-in-class socially responsible investment (SRI) approach.

The BNP Paribas Easy MSCI China Select SRI S-Series 10% Capped UCITS ETF is a physically replicated fund and is available to investors for an ongoing charges figure of 0.45%.

BNPP AM bolsters ESG fixed income ETF range with trio of launches

It tracks the MSCI China Select SRI S-Series 10% Capped index, which encompasses large- and mid-cap Chinese companies. From a starting universe of approximately 750 stocks in the MSCI China index, the SRI index is comprised of roughly 100 stocks, with a maximum weight of 10%.

Companies which "do not respect the principles of the United Nations Global Compact" are excluded from the index, along with those involved in controversial weapons, tobacco, adult entertainment, alcohol, gambling, genetically modified organisms, nuclear power and fossil fuels.

The fund will be categorised as Article 8 under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

BNP Paribas AM CEO Miners: "We are not resting on our laurels"

Isabelle Bourcier, head of quantitative and index management at BNPP AM, said: "The originality of this approach is that it allows the implementation of a sustainable investment strategy in a key economic region.

"This new ETF completes our ESG index fund offering, with €12.8bn under management, making BNPP AM one of the market leaders."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

M&G bolsters UK wholesale distribution team with promotion and hires

Pictet Wealth Management appoints Robert Suss as UK CEO

ADVERTISEMENT

More on ETFs

Four in five wealth managers now integrate ESG considerations as part of their offering
ESG

Wealth managers are expanding range of investment strategies with a focus on ESG

Wealth Manager Investment Survey by bfinance

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 31 August 2021 • 4 min read
The new ETF is categorised as Article 8 under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation
Funds

BlackRock launches ESG version of iShares Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF

Cites 'strong' investor demand

Ellie Duncan
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
Sarah Peasey will report to Jonathan Bailey, head of ESG investing at NB
People moves

Neuberger Berman looks to LGIM for new director of European ESG investing role

Sarah Peasey appointed

Ellie Duncan
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Industry Voice: Is the Value Rally in Emerging Markets Sustainable?

25 August 2021 • 3 min read
02

Columbia Threadneedle expands leadership team following BMO EMEA acquisition

25 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

DWS rejects greenwashing allegations after SEC and BaFin launch probes

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

M&G bolsters UK wholesale distribution team with promotion and hires

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
05

Mattioli Woods acquires financial planning business for up to £1.8m

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
06

Morningstar welcomes soft closure of JP Morgan Equity Income

26 August 2021 • 1 min read
01 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2021

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 