interactive investor eyes London listing - reports

interactive investor's IPO is set to be worth up to £2bn

Sky News reported on Thursday (19 August) that the UK-based fund supermarket has been in meetings with investment banks ahead of an initial public offering (IPO).

With more than 400,000 customers and £55bn in AuA, ii is second only to Hargreaves Lansdown by size in the UK market.

interactive investor review of Syncona sparks debate about its original placement

ii has made a number of acquisitions over the past few years. In 2019, it completed the £40m purchase of Alliance Trust Saving's adviser and D2C platform business. It brought together the two largest fixed-price retail investment platforms, which had a combined AuA of £36bn and some 400,000 customers at the time. It then sold off the advised platform client book of the Alliance Trust Savings platform, keeping the D2C side, to Embark Group.

Earlier this year, ii bought the EQi D2C customer business of Equiniti Financial Services in a deal worth up to £49m. The D2C business had assets under administration of £5.3bn, including cash balances of £600m, and generated revenue of nearly £15m in 2020.

The formal decision to proceed with a London flotation has yet to be taken, with ii keeping an eye on market conditions, according to Sky.

The firm declined to comment on the reports.