ADVERTISEMENT

interactive investor eyes London listing - reports

Formal decision yet to be taken

interactive investor's IPO is set to be worth up to £2bn
Image:

interactive investor's IPO is set to be worth up to £2bn

Online retail investment platform interactive investor is set for a London flotation at a valuation of up to £2bn, according to reports.

Sky News reported on Thursday (19 August) that the UK-based fund supermarket has been in meetings with investment banks ahead of an initial public offering (IPO). 

With more than 400,000 customers and £55bn in AuA, ii is second only to Hargreaves Lansdown by size in the UK market. 

interactive investor review of Syncona sparks debate about its original placement

ii has made a number of acquisitions over the past few years. In 2019, it completed the £40m purchase of Alliance Trust Saving's adviser and D2C platform business. It brought together the two largest fixed-price retail investment platforms, which had a combined AuA of £36bn and some 400,000 customers at the time. It then sold off the advised platform client book of the Alliance Trust Savings platform, keeping the D2C side, to Embark Group. 

Earlier this year, ii bought the EQi D2C customer business of Equiniti Financial Services in a deal worth up to £49m. The D2C business had assets under administration of £5.3bn, including cash balances of £600m, and generated revenue of nearly £15m in 2020. 

The formal decision to proceed with a London flotation has yet to be taken, with ii keeping an eye on market conditions, according to Sky.  

The firm declined to comment on the reports. 

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Investment Week

View profile
More from Investment Week

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2021 winner's interview: Barings Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Fund

'More emissions than Exxon': Is meat the next target for divestment?

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Investment

The IA's 13 codes encompass seven categories for quote rejections and six trade-related rejection codes.
Currencies

IA urges banks to accelerate sluggish progress on FX reject code reform

Covid-19 delays progress

Mike Sheen
Mike Sheen
clock 18 August 2021 • 1 min read
Dan Lefkovitz of Morningstar
Investment

Do hidden ESG risks lurk in your portfolios?

Investing through an ESG lens

Dan Lefkovitz
clock 18 August 2021 • 3 min read
UK property funds slash high street exposure during difficult 18 months
Property

UK property funds slash high street exposure during difficult 18 months

Bricks and mortar retail divestment accelerates

Mike Sheen
Mike Sheen
clock 18 August 2021 • 4 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

BlackRock Investment Institute considers China as separate from other EMs for first time

17 August 2021 • 2 min read
02

Industry Voice: Idiosyncratic returns - consistent alpha across different style cycles

17 August 2021 • 1 min read
03

BlackRock's Stefan Gries on why 2020 posed 'real test' for conviction in semiconductor market

16 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

Fund managers cut European growth expectations on Covid concerns

17 August 2021 • 1 min read
05

Pinnacle strengthens EMEA sales team with Schroders hire

18 August 2021 • 1 min read
06

European ETFs turn green as ESG captures 50% of flows year to date

16 August 2021 • 1 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 