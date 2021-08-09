ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Woodford trust makes second PE investment

Schroders managers invest $13.7m

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 09 August 2021 • 2 min read
Tim Creed and Ben Wicks are managers of SUPP
Image:

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (SUPP), formerly the Woodford Patient Capital Trust, has invested $13.7m in its second private equity investment since the appointment of Schroder Investment Management in 2019.

The investment in Revolut is a "clear demonstration of the continued progress towards rebalancing the portfolio," the stock exchange announcement said.

Revolut is a financial application used by 16 million customers worldwide. The funding will be used for product innovation, expansion of its US offering, and entry into India and other markets.

This follows the managers' first private equity investment in Tessian, a private cybersecurity company, which entered the portfolio in May this year.

$7.4trn and rising: Asset management's rush to private markets

Tim Creed and Ben Wicks, portfolio managers of the £470.5m company, jointly commented: "Revolut is the single most high-profile Fintech company to emerge from the UK offering a full range of banking services for consumers and small businesses."

They added the company is "at the forefront of Europe's nascent Fintech revolution" as indicated by "key metrics".

In their annual results, the managers set a target of making two new public and two new private equity investments during 2021.

Link to 'vigorously defend' Woodford legal claim

"We are very excited about the significant opportunity ahead of this highly-disruptive business and remain optimistic about sourcing other similarly attractive opportunities as we continue making new investments," the managers concluded.

 The trust is trading on a 20% discount according to the Association of Investment companies website. During 2020 the discount dipped as low as 60% before rising 7% in early 2021 and dipping back down.

Since the beginning of 2020, the company has lost 19% while its sector, the AIC Growth Capital sector, returned 34.7%, according to figures from FE fundinfo.

One of the trust's top holdings, Oxford Nanopore, was dealt a blow, after Government ended a £113m contract for its Covid tests early, according to a report from the Telegraph. The company, which was the second largest of the trust at the end of 2020 making up 16.3%, is expected to list later this year. Part of the orde was fulfilled, however in April, the Department of Health determned it "no longer had a requirement for the product". 

