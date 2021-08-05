Retail inflows in H1 highest since 2017 at £24bn

June alone took in £4.2bn in net retail flows, double the amount taken in the same month of 2020, taking total funds under management (FUM) to £1.5trn.

Chris Cummings, CEO of the IA, said: "The positive inflows for the first half of the year are a clear sign of the strong economic recovery and growing investor confidence as we emerge from the pandemic.

"If the pace of net sales continues at the same rate, we could be on track to match the record-breaking inflows of 2017. However, investors also have one eye on inflation, which may have a greater impact in the second half of the year."

These inflation worries have drawn investors' attention to the newly launched Global Inflation Linked Bonds sector, which was the highest-selling fixed income sector with inflows of £214m.

As investors continue to look for lower-cost ways to save, tracker funds have also remained high on their buy lists, taking in a net £2.2bn in June.

Overall, equity remained the best-selling asset class in June, with inflows of £2.2bn. Global equity funds were at the top of the list with inflows of £1.1bn, also making IA Global the best-selling sector in June.

All other equity regions apart from the UK saw positive flows, including European funds, which took in £247m. UK funds, however, saw outflows of £77m.

Meanwhile, investors also turned to mixed asset funds, which took in £935m overall, £910m of this going into the Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector, while the Volatility Managed sector saw inflows of £363m.

Unsurprisingly, responsible funds continued to attract steady flows, with another £1.2bn of net sales in June, taking total assets under management to £78m.

Cummings said: "Investors looking for lower cost ways to save have continued to put their money into tracker funds. The difference in the data has been steady sales to active funds following March 2020's outflow, helping flows to reach a record H1 total. Elsewhere, the strong quarterly inflows into responsible investment funds are the highest since the data was first collected."