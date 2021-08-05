Invesco expands ESG ETF range with solar energy product

The Invesco Solar Energy UCITS ETF will track the performance of the MAC Global Solar Energy index, which was developed by solar industry experts and is administered and calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The London-listed ETF is denominated in US dollars with an ongoing charge of 0.69% per annum, and is classed as an Article 8 fund under SFDR.

Gary Buxton, head of EMEA ETFs and indexed strategies at Invesco, said: "Leaders of the major economies of the world may not agree on many things, but they are united in tackling climate change.

"With the goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions in the next few decades, plans set out by the governments of the US, UK, EU and China all involve a substantial increase in their capacity to generate electricity from renewable energy.

"Their ambitious plans become realistic when you consider the economics with solar energy on track to soon become the lowest-cost electricity in history."

Invesco deepens ESG offering with launch of two ETFs

Richard Asplund, managing director at MAC Solar Index, added: "We have been working with Invesco for 13 years and are excited they are bringing our solar index to investors in Europe. The index methodology is fundamentally the same as when we created it in 2008.

"It is designed to track the performance of companies globally within the solar energy industry, with diversified exposure to all solar technologies, the entire value chain and related solar equipment.

"The biggest change has been in our universe. For example, solar tracking systems have been around for decades, but the companies are only now appearing in our index as the technology becomes more cost effective."

HANetf launches Europe's first solar energy ETF

The MAC Global Solar Energy index consists of companies that either produce solar power; supply raw materials, components or services to solar producers or developers; or those involved in solar power system installation, development, integration, maintenance or finance.

It is weighted by modified market capitalisation, which adjusts each company's weight based on the proportion of its revenues that are derived from solar businesses.



Chris Mellor, head of EMEA ETF equity and commodity product management at Invesco, commented: "In following this index, our ETF will be investing in companies globally across the solar industry value chain but emphasising those with significant revenues from solar-related activities.

"Pure-play solar companies will be given increased weighting, while those earning less than a third of their total revenues from solar - or any from fossil fuels - will be removed completely. Constituent stocks must also meet strict liquidity, tradability and governance thresholds."



The new product follows the launch earlier this year of the Invesco Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF. Invesco now manages around $3bn across its 15-strong range of ESG-focused UCITS ETFs.