Zadig AM replace co-manager on Oyster Sustainable Europe fund

Zadig Asset Management has appointed Luc Pez as co-manager of the €186.1m Oyster Sustainable Europe fund, he will replace Adrian Vlad who was appointed last year.

Vlad will pursue opportunities outside of Zadig AM, the group said.

Zadig AM hopes the appointment of Pez will boost the fund's "competitive edge" as Pez's expertise in ESG investing will allow them tap into sectors such as mining, energy and basic resources. He will join current fund manager Louis Larère.

Pez has previously worked with Zadig AM on research and SRI-focused projects as part of his consulting and research company, Rare Earth Advisory.

He has more than 20 years experience in finance and worked as a basic resources analyst with Exane BNP Paribas, Oddo Securities and SG Securities.

In addition, Pez has a degree from Paris-Dauphine University and is a certified ESG analyst.

IM Global Partner acquired the fund in February 2019 and delegrated management to Zadig AM in June 2020.

Pierre Philippon, director of Zadig AM, said: "The appointment of Luc as sustainability specialist within a generalist research team at Zadig Asset Management shows our commitment to developing and strengthening our SRI offering going forward.

"We hired two senior generalist PMs last year, Francesco Rustici and Vincent Steenman, so Adrian's departure does not impact our research resources," he added.

"We are delighted to have a fund manager with such an interesting background in sustainable investing and ecological projects," said Philippe Uzan, CIO Asset Management of iM Global Partner.

The fund returned 9.2% in 2020, according to its factsheet.

