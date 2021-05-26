Adviser survey: Coronavirus mutations are significant risk to market stability

New strains of coronavirus and an uneven global vaccine campaign are the greatest risks to market stability, financial advisers have said.

A survey by Quilter Investors of UK financial advisers found that new variants of the virus and the inconsistent global vaccine programme was the primary concern for 46% of advisers, who said stockmarket volatility will increase as a direct result.

A further 26% of those surveyed said the predicted post-lockdown economic growth failing to materialise was a significant risk.

The UK is leading the way in vaccinating its population against coronavirus, having already administered more than 80 doses per 100 people.

The global figure, however, currently stands at 19 doses per 100 people, according to figures compiled by the BBC.

The survey also showed that advisers are less concerned about the impact of central bank policy error or the country's increasing debt burden.

Paul Craig, portfolio manager of the Quilter Investors Cirilium range, said: "We are in somewhat of an economic sweet spot just now as lockdowns end and demand returns. Companies are reporting tremendous earnings and consumers appear to be spending some of their lockdown savings as shops and holidays return.

"However, markets are forward looking, so ultimately much of this is already factored into the share prices we see today. As such it is not going to take a lot to spark some volatility in markets."

He added that the concern about new variants and the rollout of vaccines around the world were understandable, given that so little is known about the virus and how it mutates.

"The vaccine rollout is going to crucial to bringing back global travel and trade, however. The UK has shown the way with its rollout and as a result is now reaping the benefits of this success, even if the initial pandemic response was left wanting. But should the vaccine rollout break down, or the variants manage to mutate to fight back against it, then the economic picture will no longer look so positive," he said.

"For advisers, it is clear diversification is more important than ever given this dual threat, and the existence of a number of risks out there just now."